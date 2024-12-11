Huzzah! The 28th Annual Charles Dickens Festival comes to life in Port Jefferson

The cast of performers at the 28th annual Charles Dickens Festival in Port Jefferson.

The quaint seaport village of Port Jefferson was turned into a living Dickensian stage for the 28th annual Charles Dickens Festival.

From the opening Main Street parade on Dec. 7 to the closing parade and Holiday tree lighting on Dec. 8, and all the events in between, the festival was a lively celebration of the beloved author.

The breathtaking Festival of Trees, featuring Christmas trees decorated by participating sponsors, yielded a Hollywood-level experience that is held throughout the month of December at the Port Jefferson Village Center.

Rounding out the weekend were the immersive performances of a roving troupe of Dickens street characters. The volunteer core of performers, made of both local students and professional actors, brought Victorian England alive in the village. The groups of costumed players enacted Dickensian skits at the various “natural” outdoor stages around the village and visited local restaurants to sing carols.

The Port Jefferson Charles Dickens Festival is a program produced by the Greater Port Jefferson-Northern Brookhaven Arts Council in cooperation with the Incorporated Village of Port Jefferson.

See more photos: The 27th Annual Charles Dickens Festival