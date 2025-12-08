CN Guidance & Counseling Services opens 24/7 crisis center in Hicksville

A new crisis center has opened in Hicksville, providing 24/7 care for those in need of mental health services.

The CN Guidance & Counseling Services, a nonprofit behavioral health leader, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Community Crisis Center in Hicksville on Friday, Dec. 5, marking the opening of a 24/7 facility serving as a walk-in mental health and substance use crisis stabilization center for adults, children and families.

CN Guidance & Counseling Services has delivered state-licensed mental health and substance use treatment services since 1972, serving over 30,000 individuals per year. Its newest crisis center, located at 950 S. Oyster Bay Road., held its ceremony Friday, with the facility officially opening the following day.

The facility is available for anyone experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis, including those voluntarily brought in by family, friends, police or mobile crisis units.

It offers comprehensive on-site services, including quick screening and assessment, psychiatric evaluation and planning, health status monitoring, medication management, outpatient detox, medication-assisted treatment for substance use disorders, discharge planning and aftercare coordination.

The center also has a 24-hour nursing staff to provide clinically sound alternatives to hospital emergency rooms.

Jeffrey Friedman, the CEO of CN Guidance, said Friday marked more than a ribbon-cutting, instead calling it a promise.

“A promise that in moments of crisis, no one in our community will be alone, he said.”

This community crisis center is a sanctuary of hope for those facing mental health and substance challenges. Here, compassion meets action.”

Anne Sullivan, the commissioner of the state Office of Mental Health, said the state has invested more than $2 billion in expanding mental health services.

“There’s real support for these kinds of services,” she said.

Several Nassau County elected officials were in attendance for the ceremony as well.

Oasis Commish Chinazo Cunningham, the commissioner of the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports, said overdose deaths in the state have decreased by 30%.

“It takes a village,” he said.

Following the ribbon-cutting, attendees were able to tour the brand-new facility, which had been in the works since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Nassau County Legislator Rose Walker.

“This is hope for so many,” she said.

Anissa Moore, the deputy executive of Nassau County, said the county invested roughly $12 million into the new crisis center.

“We celebrate today because the vision has truly come to pass,” Moore said. “Today, our families can say there is hope. This center is bringing hope.”