Lucky Paws: Where luxury grooming meets modern hospitality

Lucky Paws Pet Grooming is more than a pet salon — it’s a luxury, hospitality-driven experience for both dogs and their humans. Across eight locations spanning Long Island and the NYC metro area, Lucky Paws’ new owners, husband-and-wife team Pin Gao and Ryan Farnan, have transformed a long-standing neighborhood chain into a modern, design-forward pet spa in under three months.

This is very true at Lucky Paws’ Long Island locations in Huntington, New Hyde Park, Syosset, and Hicksville, plus nearby Fresh Meadows. Other upgraded Lucky Paws locations are in Manhattan (Chelsea, Gramercy) and Bedford Hills.



Unlikely Backgrounds. Perfect Fit.

Pin holds a Yale MBA, a PharmD, and over a decade of operational and customer-experience leadership in high-volume pharmacies. Ryan, a Kellogg (Northwestern) MBA and Boston College alum, brings two decades of experience in technology, marketing, and sales.

Their backgrounds seem unconventional for the grooming world — but that’s exactly why the transformation works.

“We’re perfectionists,” Pin said. “We’re detail oriented, and we both come from environments where agile problem-solving and exceptional customer experience are non-negotiable. Grooming has heart, but it rarely has systems. We knew we could fix that.”

Influenced by friends in private equity, luxury retail, and contemporary customer experience technologies, they are designing not just a grooming visit, but a considered, hospitality-level customer journey.



A Smoother, Smarter, More Luxurious Grooming Experience

At Lucky Paws, your pet’s experience begins the moment you choose us. Guests may reserve appointments 24/7 online through our website or Google Business page – or, for those who prefer a traditional touch, via our concierge text line, phone, email, or online ticket submission.

Before arrival, every pet parent completes a bespoke digital consultation, sharing style preferences, sensitivities, and priorities. These details guide a private, one-on-one style

conversation with your groomer at check-in, ensuring every nuance is understood before grooming begins.

Each family receives access to their Pet Parent Portal, an elegant home for past visits, grooming notes, and personalized product selections.

After every appointment, your pup is presented with a Glow Report featuring portrait-style photos, tailored care notes, curated product recommendations, and a meticulous 7-Point Wellness Check (skin, coat, ears, eyes, glands, teeth, and any areas of sensitivity).

Throughout the grooming cycle, parents receive thoughtfully timed touchpoints that make their pet’s routine effortless, elevated, and entirely stress-free — the hallmark of the Lucky Paws experience.



Luxury Products, Expert Hands

Lucky Paws exclusively uses iGroom and Les Poochs — exhibition-grade, pH-balanced products free of harsh compounds, trusted by top show-dog stylists. Some formulas retail for $80–$200 per gallon, and several pet colognes retail for $70–$120 per bottle – all included.

But Pin clarifies: “Our pricing adjustments aren’t driven by products. We now align with other high-quality brick-and-mortar salons, and we remain below mobile grooming. The premium shampoos and treatments, when averaged across all pets, add only a few dollars per visit. What the slightly higher price reflects is the expertise, precision, and professionalism of seasoned groomers, along with the valuable services already included.

Across the eight stores, grooming experience averages 10+ years, and several master groomers bring 20–25 years of expertise. Because New York does not require licensing, Lucky Paws uses a rigorous vetting process. Only groomers with skill, finesse, and the right temperament remain.

“We’ve let go of a number of people since taking over,” Pin said. “Consistency comes from people who genuinely care.”

With ample bathers and groomers on staff, elderly and anxious pups receive extra time and one-on-one attention, ensuring a calm, comforting experience.



Bathing: The Most Underrated Key to Pet Health

Running eight stores gave Pin and Ryan a clear view: Most grooming concerns start with the skin.

“Itching, paw-licking, odor, inflammation- so much of it relates to skin health,” Pin explained. “Before trying expensive diets or vet visits, start with more frequent baths and proper brush-outs.”

Lucky Paws’ iGroom & Les Poochs shampoos deeply cleanse without stripping natural oils, helping support long-term skin and coat health.

This insight inspired a strategic shift: the Hicksville location will become a dedicated bath-only studio, with mini-grooms under consideration. Full grooming services remain available at the other three Long Island salons, with the nearest option being Syosset.



A Legacy Renewed

“Lucky Paws has a long and layered history,” Ryan said. “Some locations had other names before. Groomers stayed through every transition. But the last chapter had lost its shine. We’re restoring that legacy with cleaner & more modern facilities, better tools, and a more thoughtful experience.”

The result feels familiar – yet unmistakably more refined.



The Team Behind the New Look

Pin and Ryan collaborate only with friends who naturally meet their high creative and aesthetic standards.

Brand Designer: Kaitlyn Richert , founder of plantspace studio, a one-woman design studio that empowers upscale & sustainable businesses through bright, intentional, and evergreen brand identities

Social Media Manager: Howard Phu , owner of UNMISC, an agency recognized for luxury automotive and wellness work. Howard is refining Lucky Paws’ brand identity through intentional, emotionally resonant video content that aligns precisely with the brand’s aesthetic and values.

Website Designer: Syed Hussain , a Long Island native, owner of Long Island Elemental Solutions, currently rebuilding the brand’s full web experience.

“We only work with people who care as much as we do, and who are a little Type-A,” Pin said. “Every detail matters.”



Looking Ahead

The next chapter is already in motion.

“We want to launch mobile grooming by spring,” Pin shared. “But only after every store is aligned to our standards. Excellence first, expansion second. We’re also evaluating several adjacent opportunities across the pet-wellness space. Every step forward must elevate the brand, not dilute it.”

With its modern systems, curated grooming team, premium products, and hospitality-driven service model, Lucky Paws is setting a new standard for pet grooming in New York.

And as Pin puts it:

“With Lucky Paws, the goal is simple:

Show-dog quality, delivered with neighborhood warmth – at a price that is worthwhile.” ——————

Holiday Promotions Under New Ownership

To celebrate the start of this new chapter under Pin and Ryan’s ownership, Lucky Paws is offering a suite of holiday promotions now through January 31, 2026. All clients visiting under the new ownership receive special pricing: 20% off their first visit and 15% off their return visit, making this the perfect moment to experience the refreshed standards of care.

