Mineola Mustangs win marching band State Championship

Mineola’s marching band won the state championship in their group in October’s New York State Field Band Conference.

The Mineola Marching Band scored 95.050, earning them the top spot in the Small School 1 class. This score is the highest ever achieved in the division, according to the district. The band also won this category in 2022 and 2023.

“We are incredibly proud of our Mustangs Marching Band students, whose dedication, talent and teamwork brought them to a State Championship victory,” said Karen Bernstein, Supervisor of Fine and Performing Arts for the district. “This achievement also reflects the creativity, vision and tireless guidance of Director Ken Kamping and his entire team, who inspire our students to excel both on and off the field.”

The NYSFBC was held on Oct. 26 at the JMA Wireless Dome at Syracuse University. Judges rate 10-minute performances for school bands from all over the state, scoring teams based on musical and visual performance.

“From our first rehearsal in June to our final performance in October, our members showed grit and determination and strived to be the best version of themselves,” said marching band director Kenneth Kamping. “This season was really a special one, and I could not be more proud.”

The Mineola Board of Education honored the marching band at its Oct. 30 meeting.

Other Long Island schools saw success at the conference. Brentwood’s Green Machine Marching Band brought home a State Champion title, scoring a 92.000 in the Large School 2 class.

Nassau County was well represented at the competition. Roslyn High School was close behind Mineola, scoring 93.000 in the Small School 1 class. Floral Park’s Sewanhaka High School won second place with 80.950 in the Large School 3 class.