East Williston village board establishes fee, honors winning softball team

The East Williston Board of Trustees voted on Monday, Dec. 9 to establish a non-refundable application fee of $550 and an escrow deposit of $500 for all Zoning and Appeals applications.

Board members said the additional fee is meant “to defray the actual costs or expenses incurred by the village on behalf of the applicant,” meaning the deposit will be held in escrow, so any administrative cost of a zoning application falls on the applicant rather than the village.

The board also set a date for a public hearing to consider adding “life-altering circumstances,” such as divorce, to the village code language regarding auctions and sales. This language and an amendment to section 160-37 are to be released to the public for consideration in Jan., and revisited by the Board in its Feb. meeting.

The board also addressed snow conditions, asking residents to clear fire hydrants of snow for visibility, and park their cars in driveways to streamline snow removal.

Trustee Rafaella Dunne announced village events in the coming month, including the Town Centennial Gala in April.

The board also heard public comment regarding letters sent to residents of Roslyn Road the village is requiring large boulders on resident lawns to be moved out of “the village right of way” along the roadside.

This comes after a car accident in the early morning of Nov. 26, during which a car hit a boulder. A resident presented a letter to the board requesting increased safety and visibility on Roslyn Road. “Thankfully, people weren’t hurt too bad,” he said about the accident.

During the public comment section, two residents expressed frustration that there is no town garage sale this year.

Earlier in the meeting, two East Williston Little League Softball teams were honored by the village’s Board of Trustees after their successes this season.

The 10U and 12U teams both won the District 28 championship, with the 12U team advancing to become sectional finalists. At the meeting, they were honored with certificates of commendation presented by Mayor Bonnie Parente and Nassau County Legislator Scott Strauss.

“We live in a small town, and softball and baseball are a big part of it,” said Jimmy Eichner, the 12U coach of three years. “It’s a great atmosphere, the kids get along really well, everybody knows each other, the parents spend a lot of time together on the sidelines and hosting dinners.”

The teams were established four years ago and now have 27 players across the two age groups. They both compete in District 28 along with teams from Williston Park, New Hyde Park, Port Washington and Manhasset.

“Girls’ softball in our village wasn’t a real thing 10 years ago. You all grew it to the point where we’re now recognizing you as athletes who are bringing our name, East Williston Little League, to the forefront of girls’ softball. I can’t tell you how proud of you I am,” said Parente.

Village trustees and community members emphasized the players’ sportsmanship and hard work. “It felt good that all of our work paid off,” said Alessandra Kelly, 11. The East Williston Wildcat said her favorite part of the season was all of the practices together with the team.

Players weren’t the only ones honored at the meeting.

Nassau County Legislator Strauss emphasized the network surrounding the players, thanking parents and coaches for their continued effort. “This doesn’t happen by accident,” he said. “It happens by dedication, it happens by commitment.”

After team-picture opportunities and thanks to the players, Little League Vice President Mike Sklow echoed his praise for the tight-knit community. “I’m always proud of the banners and the signs, but that is just the end product,” he said. “What’s really impressive about this is the journey you’ve all been on together.”