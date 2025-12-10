City of Glen Cove prohibits marijuana consumption in public spaces

The Glen Cove City Council passed a new law prohibiting marijuana consumption in public spaces at its latest meeting.

The City of Glen Cove will no longer permit marijuana consumption in public spaces after the city council unanimously approved a new local law at its Tuesday, Dec. 9 meeting; a decision that was met with mixed reactions from residents.

According to the law that was discussed at the Nov. 25 meeting, “no person shall smoke or vape any marijuana or cannabis product in any outdoor public place within the jurisdictional limits of the city.”

The law states that violations are civil and will be addressed through community service or a financial penalty.

Tip Henderson, the city’s attorney, said the law would essentially prohibit marijuana usage in public places, including private businesses that open themselves up to public use.

The city’s SAFE Committee had come together and met several times to produce the specific language of the proposal.

Detective Brian Glennon, who is also a member of the Glen Cove City Police Department, said at the Nov. 25 meeting that many police officers had noticed high levels of public marijuana consumption and he likened the policy to similar policies put in place about drinking alcohol in public.

Several residents shared their approval of the law, with some saying that they didn’t want children to be exposed to marijuana.

“I don’t want my child exposed to that smoke,” Daniel Oliva said.

“It’s about protecting our children, our families and the health of everyone that lives, works and visits Glen Cove every day,” Bruce Kennedy said.

“I don’t want to see Glen Cove go in the wrong direction,” Patrick Logan said.

Some residents against the law said that it targeted certain people and was a way for the city to raise additional revenue.

Norma Pinkney said she smokes weed every day and that she feels the law targets young people and people who may not have the privilege to smoke in their own home.

“I think it’s a money scheme,” she said.

Jeffery Peress said that marijuana is not a gateway drug, and said that if limits are placed on marijuana consumption, they should also be placed on tobacco consumption.

Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck said the law is intended to protect families and children.

“We don’t want smoking marijuana in public spaces where people are out with their children,” she said.

Council Member Grady Farnin called the law “a stepping stone to future discussion,” a sentiment that members of the board expressed when approving the law.

Multiple council members expressed a desire for future conversations about amending the law to address Glen Cove’s needs, which may include considering the creation of designated marijuana smoking areas.

Council Member Kevin Maccarone said the board wanted to find a middle ground where they could allow people to partake in smoking marijuana and also show respect for others.

The legal move against marijuana is not new from the council. The city enacted a zoning law in July 2023 that significantly restricted the locations where new smoke shops could be established within Glen Cove.

The council also appointed Peter DiMaggio as the deputy chief of the Glen Cove City Police Department, following the promotion of Christopher Ortiz to chief after the retirement of William Whitton, who had served in the role for 18 years.

DiMaggio was born and raised in Glen Cove, graduating from the city’s high school in 1994. He received his bachelor’s degree in criminology from Long Island University and went on to become a city police officer in 2000. DiMaggio was promoted to sergeant in 2007 and then again to lieutenant in 2015.

Each council member praised DiMaggio as they voted in favor of his appointment.

DiMaggio’s family came up while Panzenbeck swore him in.

“You have the support of the entire city behind you,” Ortiz said about DiMaggio after he was sworn in.