Budapest Tea House delights Westbury Library patrons with exquisite high tea

Westbury Library patrons were treated to an exquisite High Tea, just in time for the holidays, on the evening of Monday, Dec. 8, provided by Tunde Milstein of Budapest Tea House. The tabletops were adorned with stunning holiday décor and the room was filled with aromatic teas, delicious finger sandwiches, and homemade desserts, as friends enjoyed good conversation and a relaxing atmosphere.
Tunde Milstein was born in Budapest, Hungary. She comes from 4 generations of women who are legendary for their cooking, baking, and of course, world-class Hungarian hospitality.
Tunde has lived in New York since 1990, and she is passionate about sharing her love of delicious food and fine teas with the world.
During her presentation, Milstein gave a history of tea in America, as well as an overview of some of the fine teas that were available to taste that evening. “Tea brings people together, and tea brings community together,” she said, adding, “Please enjoy the tea, please enjoy the pastries — they’re all made with love. And just sit back and relax.”
