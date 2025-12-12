Budapest Tea House delights Westbury Library patrons with exquisite high tea

Greg Milstein with his wife, Tunde Milstein, owner of Budapest Tea House, and Lou Calienes at High Tea at Wesbury Library

Westbury Library patrons were treated to an exquisite High Tea, just in time for the holidays, on the evening of Monday, Dec. 8, provided by Tunde Milstein of Budapest Tea House. The tabletops were adorned with stunning holiday décor and the room was filled with aromatic teas, delicious finger sandwiches, and homemade desserts, as friends enjoyed good conversation and a relaxing atmosphere.

Tunde Milstein was born in Budapest, Hungary. She comes from 4 generations of women who are legendary for their cooking, baking, and of course, world-class Hungarian hospitality.