High Tea and fancy hats at the Westbury Memorial Library

Adorned with fancy hats and carrying their favorite teacups, patrons filed into the Westbury Memorial Library meeting room to enjoy a festive High Tea just in time for the holidays.

The annual December event was filled with warm smiles and lighthearted conversation as friends gathered at tables topped with elegant red tablecloths and were served a wide selection of herbal and caffeinated teas.



Tea flavors included hot cinnamon, chamomile, lemon, Earl Grey, and more. Each table also had a variety of tea add-ins for patrons to choose from, including sugar, honey, milk, and lemon slices. Finger sandwiches, scones, and pastries were delicately placed in tiered serving trays for each table of friends to enjoy, along with a variety of jams.

The evening also featured contests for favorite teacup and favorite fancy hat, and prizes of miniature scented hand creams were awarded to the winners, much to their delight. The library wishes to thank everyone who made this event so wonderful!

