Explore Your Own Backyard This Fall

Long Island is made for fall fun, and there’s no better place to enjoy the season with family, friends, or even on a solo day trip. From pumpkin patches and cozy cafés to scenic parks and charming downtowns, Suffolk County is full of ways to make the most of your autumn. It’s time to bring out your comfy sweaters, lace up your hiking shoes, and get ready to enjoy the great outdoors.

Pumpkins, Hayrides & Donuts — Oh My!

Fall on Long Island begins on the farm. Whether you’re hopping on a hayride, picking apples straight from the orchard, or sinking your teeth into a warm cider donut, the Island’s U-pick experiences are pure autumn joy. At Waterdrinker Family Farm & Garden in Manorville, fall is in full bloom with flower fields, corn mazes, barnyard animals, and endless photo ops. Bring the whole family for pumpkin picking and seasonal treats that taste like fall should.

In Yaphank, the Suffolk County Farm invites visitors to connect with agriculture up close. Meet friendly farm animals, take a wagon ride, and enjoy freshly made goodies at the market. Over in Melville, White Post Farms adds a playful twist to the season with petting zoos, colorful pumpkins, and weekend entertainment that keeps everyone smiling. And for the ultimate orchard experience, Harbes Orchard in Riverhead offers apple picking with breathtaking views, farm-fresh pies, and cider tastings that make it worth the drive.

Parks, Trails, and Coastal Views

If fresh air and open spaces call your name, Suffolk County’s parks offer the perfect escape. Take advantage of the sunshine and mild temps with a hike, bike ride, or picnic surrounded by nature’s best show of the year.

At Blydenburgh County Park in Smithtown, scenic trails wind around a peaceful lake framed by fall foliage — an ideal spot for hiking, kayaking, or simply soaking in the view. Over in Hampton Bays, Sears Bellows County Park offers serene wooded trails and picnic areas perfect for a quiet afternoon outdoors. And in Greenport, Inlet Pond County Park combines coastal beauty with a sense of solitude — a hidden gem for nature walks and birdwatching along the shore.

And don’t skip the beaches just because summer’s over. Throw on a hoodie, grab your favorite snack, and take a peaceful stroll along the sand. The ocean breeze, the sound of waves, and the golden afternoon light make Long Island’s beaches a true year-round treasure.

Arts, Culture, and Inspiration

Fall is also the perfect season to slow down and feed your creative side. Across Suffolk County, our arts and culture scene is bursting with performances, exhibits, and experiences that celebrate local talent and global inspiration.

Visit The Heckscher Museum of Art in Huntington for world-class exhibitions set within a stunning park. In East Hampton, Guild Hall brings the East End to life with performances, galleries, and community events that inspire creativity at every turn. For live theater lovers, CM Performing Arts Center in Oakdale offers musicals and family-friendly productions that light up the stage all season long. And in Riverhead, The Suffolk delivers unforgettable live performances, concerts, and special events in a beautifully restored venue that celebrates both history and artistry. Whether you’re exploring a new gallery or catching a show with friends, these cultural gems make Long Island’s fall season as inspiring as it is beautiful.

Plan Your Perfect Fall Adventure

From apple orchards to art exhibits, hiking trails to harborside dining, Suffolk County has everything you need to make the most of the season. It’s the kind of fall that reminds you why you love where you live — and why there’s always more to discover, just around the corner.

Visit DiscoverLongIsland.com and follow @DiscoverLongIsland on social media for more fall inspiration, upcoming events, and things to do this weekend. And don’t forget to download the Discover Long Island app to find nearby attractions, restaurants, and adventures on the go, wherever the season takes you.