Op-Ed: Offshore wind is the best energy solution

It should come as no surprise that New York is in an energy affordability crisis right now. In just the past year, 1 in 4 New Yorkers struggled to meet their utility bills. Our grid is ancient and running at capacity and cannot move much additional power. The current administration cancelled many renewable energy projects and will continue to do so. Utilities and big fossil fuel companies currently keep New Yorkers tied to expensive fossil fuels for profit. Meanwhile, AI and data centers are set to devour even more of our energy. Now we’re facing a huge energy crunch — and it will only get worse as New York’s energy demand is expected to grow 61% by 2055.

It’s happening everywhere. Energy prices across the country have increased 23% since 2020 and are expected to continue to increase. I know that my bills have increased, and my neighbors and family (and I’m sure you) are feeling it too. But how do we address a problem that’s getting more dire by the day?