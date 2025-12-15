Editorial: Protecting free speech and religious observances

On Nov. 19, hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators engaged in a rowdy protest outside Manhattan’s Park East Synagogue, chanting slogans like “Death to the IDF” and “Globalize the Intifada.”

The synagogue, one of New York’s most prominent Modern Orthodox congregations, had rented space to Nefesh B’Nefesh, an organization that encourages American Jews to immigrate to Israel and settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The protest caused alarm and drew condemnation for antisemitism from Jewish leaders and politicians.

Nassau lawmakers responded by seeking to limit protests outside religious houses of worship in the county.

The Religious Safety Act, introduced by Nassau County Legislator Mazi Pilip (R-Great Neck), would make it illegal to protest, distribute pamphlets, “engage in oral advocacy, or other forms of expressive or symbolic conduct” within 35 feet of a house of worship an hour before or after a scheduled religious service.

If passed, protesters would also be prohibited from coming within 10 feet of someone entering or leaving a religious site. Violating the law would be punishable by one year in prison, a $250 fine or both.

“No one should fear for their safety when they are simply trying to come in or leave a place of worship,” Pilip, a Republican, said at a legislative committee meeting.

The bill passed unanimously through the Legislature’s public safety committee. A public hearing and final vote will take place Dec. 17.

We believe the legislation strikes a proper balance between First Amendment rights to protest and the rights of those seeking to exercise their religious freedoms, and should pass.

We also believe our legislators should address the use of religious sites by political organizations and other non-religious purposes.

This can be a knotty problem, as in the case of the Park East Synagogue, which had rented the space to an organization that helps Jews move to Israel as well as to settlements in the occupied West Bank. Is that a non-religious purpose?

This is not a partisan issue.

Following the demonstration in Manhattan, Democratic New York state lawmakers introduced a bill to create a 25-foot “buffer zone” around houses of worship — including synagogues — and reproductive health facilities.

The state law would restrict protests within 25 feet of entrances, driveways, parking lots and sidewalks. The state legislation is aimed at preventing demonstrations that could impede access or make congregants feel intimidated.

Sponsors say the bill would help ensure that people can enter houses of worship without being confronted or forced to pass through hostile crowds, striking a balance between free-speech rights as well as safety and access concerns.

That bill has not been presented for a vote.

“New York must always be a place where people can both exercise free speech and express their religious identity without fear or intimidation, and that balance broke down outside Park East Synagogue,” said state Assembly Member Micah Lasher (D-Manhattan), a sponsor of the bill.

State Sen. Sam Sutton (D-Brooklyn) introduced the bill with Lasher. State Sens. Liz Krueger and Brad Hoylman-Sigal and state Assembly Member Nily Rozic – all Democrats – co-sponsored the bill.

Lawmakers will also need to address conflicts between county and state legislation if both are approved.

They should waste no time in making that happen.