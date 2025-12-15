Rose Elizabeth Foundation gives over 850 gifts to Port Washington community

Over 850 gifts were given to the Port Washington community at the Rose Elizabeth Foundation’s annual holiday toy drive.

More than 850 presents were given to children in the Port Washington community on Saturday, Dec. 13, through the Rose Elizabeth Foundation, a non-profit organization created in honor of Rose Beagan, a Port Washington child who died unexpectedly in 2019 when she was two years old.

The foundation was started in Rose’s memory by her family in 2020. Laura Beagan, Rose’s mother, said the foundation has helped keep Rose’s spirit, love, light and joy alive, and that it has helped provide for the community ever since.