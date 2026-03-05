More than 300 pizzerias participate in LI Pizza Strong fundraiser in support of Nassau County Police officer

More than 300 Long Island pizza shops participated in LI Pizza Strong on Wednesday, Feb. 25, a fundraiser in support of the family of Nassau County Police Department officer Patricia Espinosa, who was killed by an alleged drunk driver on Jan. 31.

For every pizza sold at participating pizzerias, $5 will be donated to Espinosa’s family.

The total amount of aid raised from the event is still being calculated, the organization said.

“We are so grateful for everyone who supported us — whether you bought pizza, donated, shared our posts, or helped spread the word,” Long Island Pizza Strong said in a statement, adding that they will share final numbers from the event soon.

Deputy Minority Leader Arnold W. Drucker (D-Plainview) and Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce President Russell Green came out in support of the important initiative.

“The Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce is glad to work with local pizzerias like Mario’s to support Long Island Pizza Strong, as a great advocate for the local communities supporting officer Espinosa,” Green said. “Supporting the local police department and eating pizza, what a great combination.”

Long Island Pizza Strong is still accepting donations through Venmo, Zeffy, GoFundMe, or at local pizzerias.