Many colleges and universities for a long time touted the idea of an “ivory tower” as showing intellectual independence. But these days, cooperation between education and employment has become a buzzword, as businesses seek trained employees and students seek careers in sync with the economy.

Instead of a generation gap, the idea is to close an “education” gap between education and employment. Call it a case of making education more about reading, writing and readiness (as well as ‘rithmetic) — or being “responsive” to industry’s employment needs.

To foster cooperation, communication and synchronization between companies and educational institutions and shrink that “education gap,” the HIA-LI recently held its first Long Island Workforce Summit.

More than 300 educators, guidance counselors, administrators and business leaders united on Nov. 4, as educators met construction executives, engineers and health care leaders to boost communication between education and industry.

Trade schools already seek to be in tune with industry, but education institutions in general often are becoming more focused on preparing and finding employment. The idea is that education and employment, in general, should be better coordinated, amid a changing economy in a region where aviation was once the main employer.

The HIA-LI, working with the Smithtown Central School District, focused on education as a pipeline to industry, bridging the gap between classrooms and companies, educators and employers, and better preparing students for an evolving workplace and workforce where, in part, certification can close the education gap.

HIA-LI President and CEO Alessi-Miceli described the event as “an unprecedented dialogue between business and education.”

“Educators and business leaders alike told us they left with new ideas and a renewed sense of possibility,” she said of efforts to better align education with employment.

COLLABORATION AND COOPERATION

State Senator Mario Mattera, who spoke at the start of the program, talked about the importance of collaborating to give “young people real opportunities and strengthen Long Island’s future.” Instead of brain drain, the region, which already educates and trains so many, could face brain gain.

Still, educators and executives often discussed a kind of communication gap between the two sectors, as employers said four-year degrees, although valuable, are not the only route for gainful, fulfilling employment. Diversification of and beyond degrees in other words are crucial today.

Many called for that education to be more in tune with today’s employment, which often requires critical thinking and collaboration. Nassau’s population itself is growing, along with its workforce, rising from 1.34 million in 2010 to 1.40 million a of 2020, while Suffolk’s population rose from just under 1.5 million to just above it.

It’s a region already rich in college and post-grad diplomas, but with more than half who do not have one. About 44.5 % of Long Islanders had a college degree or greater as of 2023, compared to 42% statewide. The workplace and the workforce are changing, amid new technology, health care, manufacturing, construction and energy jobs.

“Today’s workforce is evolving,” said Anthony Manetta, president and CEO of Standard Advisors, Babylon Town Councilman and HIA-LI Board Chair. “Our high school students and young adults need to be made aware of the incredible career paths in manufacturing, health care, and the trades.”

INDUSTRY NOT ISOLATION

The New York State Department of Labor’s 2024 report on significant industries (large, growing, with above-average pay) on Long Island, showed where the jobs are, which could have implications for education.

Health Care and Social Assistance are the region’s “steadiest performer,” accounting for about one of every five jobs in the region. Aging baby boomers only increased demand for health care services. Educational Services, despite a declining number of school-age children, remain “the largest employer on Long Island,” according to the report.

Professional and Business Services such as IT, engineering, architectural consulting, accounting and legal are growing. Construction “is booming on Long Island,” boosted by transit-oriented development, while financial services, especially insurance, is a strong sector. E-commerce and delivery have driven growth in transportation.

Manufacturing remains important (although losing some jobs), while “undergoing significant restructuring” from aerospace to pharmaceuticals, food, agriculture, chemicals, supplements and other products.

Changing jobs and demands, some said, can mean changes in education. Rich Humann, President and CEO of H2M architects and engineers and an HIA-LI Board member, said executives and educators can work together to create “classroom experiences that prepare students for success.”

While college remains a common path, credentials are catching on everywhere from colleges to trade schools. Ed Bonahue, president of Suffolk County Community College, HIA-LI Board member and co-chair of HIA-LI’s Workforce Development Task Force, talked about credentials as efficient ways of preparing students for employment.

“We’re expanding micro-credentials and certificate programs so students can enter the workforce faster, equipped with the precise skills that employers need,” he said.

A DIFFERENT DIVERSITY

Others talked about health care’s wide range of professions beyond the basic ones that are common knowledge shown on TV shows.

“Young people often think health care means becoming a doctor, but doctors are just one part of the care team,” said Catholic Health Vice President and Chief Public and Community Health Officer Dr. Lawrence Eisenstein. “There are incredible opportunities as nurses, technologists, EMTs, and administrators. We need to make sure students understand that the health care industry welcomes a wide variety of skills and aspirations.”

Certain sectors are booming on Long Island, in terms of the region, which overall has extremely low unemployment. There were about 1,185,000 private sector jobs as of August, with four industry sectors comprising 54%, according to the New York State Department of Labor.

Those included private education and health (304,200); trade, transportation and utilities (250,800); professional business services (192,100) and government (190,200). Private education and health services generated nearly 15,000 new jobs, according to the agency, while the government lost 2,300 jobs.

A more creative view of careers — and training — could open new doors and destinations for those seeking employment. Janine Lalia, CTE Technical Assistance Center’s Long Island/New York City Regional Field Associate, said guidance counsellors need to be open to different career paths and professions.

“When we celebrate all career pathways equally — college, technical training, and the trades—we create stronger students and a stronger economy,” Lalia said.

APPRENTICESHIPS

Apprenticeships, many said, can prepare students for rewarding careers, with or without traditional college degrees. “You can earn while you learn and build a career that offers both security and pride,” said Haugland Group CEO Billy Haugland II.

Manufacturing today often requires skilled labor in a new economy where operating technology matters as well as developing it.“Modern manufacturing is high-tech, clean, and creative,” said Robert Kufner, President and CEO of Designatronics. “We need to show young people that it’s an exciting, well-paying field — and it’s right here on Long Island.”

Michael Woods, director of the CTE Technical Assistance Center, talked about how the link between education and employment is becoming more essential, but both need to change with the times.

The days of education as an ivory tower, proud of independence from industry, may not be over, but are not the same. Educators and executives discussed expanding school-industry advisory boards, strengthening apprenticeship programs, and developing new models for technical training.

“When educators and employers sit together, students gain greater options and better access to internships and training,” said Phil Como, Executive Director of the Smithtown Industry Advisory Board. “That’s how we connect education to opportunity.”

All in all, they seemed to agree on the need to close the education gap by working together so that students find rewarding, gainful employment.

“Education can’t exist in a silo,” Woods said. “We need to co-design learning experiences with business so students graduate ready to contribute from day one.”