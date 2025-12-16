North Shore Board of Ed sends track, facilities plans to voters

Plans to replace North Shore High School’s aging track and complete long-discussed athletic and building upgrades moved closer to a public decision Thursday, Dec. 11, as the North Shore Board of Education voted to place a pair of capital propositions before district voters following a meeting that drew strong community turnout.

Numerous parents, students and other family members attended the meeting, with several speaking during public comment to urge trustees either to approve the projects outright or at a minimum to allow the community to decide the issue at the ballot box.

The board ultimately voted to place the proposals before voters at a special district meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 10, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at North Shore High School.

District officials said the high school track, which has suffered from chronic bubbling and surface deterioration, has reached the end of its useful life and represents the most immediate infrastructure need facing the district.

“We’re at a point now where we really do need to replace it,” administrators said, noting that bubbling appears “every March” and has worsened over time.

The track replacement is part of a two-part capital improvement plan first detailed during a Dec. 1 board work session. Under the plan approved Dec. 11, voters will decide on two separate propositions: a bond-funded package of building and site improvements totaling up to $11.76 million and a capital reserve proposition authorizing up to $2.48 million for the replacement of the high school track and the installation of stadium lighting.

Because the track and stadium lighting projects would be funded through existing capital reserve funds, they would not require the district to issue new bonds if approved.

Administrators told trustees that the track project has been carefully studied, including subsurface testing and extensive consultation with coaches, architects and vendors.

“We did have some boring work done where we actually drilled in and looked to get some underground samples,” officials said. Preliminary findings suggested the underlying base is in relatively good condition, pointing to possible flaws in the original installation as the cause of the recurring bubbling.

The board said they met with multiple vendors and evaluated a wide range of track surfaces, including elite options used in international competition. “We looked at every different option that we could think of for upgrades on the track,” administrators said during the Dec. 1 work session.

The district’s track coach was directly involved in the planning process, including proposed design changes such as removing one of the long jump pits and extending the remaining pit to allow for longer approaches.

Board members noted that North Shore’s track is already more advanced than many high school facilities, featuring an eight-lane configuration rather than the six lanes common elsewhere — a reflection, they said, of the district’s strong track and cross-country programs.

Beyond the track itself, trustees discussed how the project fits into a broader effort to complete the high school athletic complex. Other athletic upgrades — including new stadium bleachers, pathway lighting and improvements to the baseball, softball and multipurpose fields — would be funded through the bond proposition.

The board said drainage and leveling issues at the high school fields remain among the most complex and expensive elements of the plan.

Public interest in the proposal was evident throughout the meeting, with family members of student-athletes and community residents urging the board to move the plan forward. Several speakers said deteriorating facilities have limited practice and competition opportunities and stressed that the community should be allowed to weigh in.

Trustees also addressed a range of additional district business during the meeting.

The board recognized student and staff achievements, including All-State music honors, a student writing contest winner and the district’s Mandarin program, which was named one of just 12 nationwide recipients of the National Outstanding K-16 Chinese Program Award.

Longtime social studies teacher and teachers’ union President Greg Perles was honored ahead of his retirement after nearly 30 years in the district. Perles was praised for his leadership and creativity and encouraged students and staff to “be brave” and “stand for truth.”

Financial oversight was another focus. Claims Auditor Denise Longobardi reported only three exceptions out of more than 5,700 checks reviewed during the past year, calling it “quite an accomplishment.”

Trustees also held a public hearing on revisions to the district’s safety and emergency management plan to comply with Disha’s Law, which mandates cardiac emergency response planning and AED protocols.

A student forum concluded the meeting, with students sharing feedback on academics, school climate, mental health and technology concerns. Board members thanked the students for their input and said it would help guide future decisions.

With the Dec. 11 vote, trustees formally set the stage for a community-wide decision on the district’s capital plan, responding to both infrastructure needs and strong public interest.

The board is expected to continue outreach and discussion ahead of the Feb. 10 referendum.