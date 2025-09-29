Nassau PBA president to be honored at North Shore Child Center gala

Kenny G. and Andrea Leeds during the 2022 North Shore Child and Family Guidance Center’s Bright Futures Gala.

North Shore Child & Family Guidance Center will honor Nassau County Police Benevolent Association President Tommy Shevlin at its Bright Futures Gala on Saturday, Oct. 25, at Engineers Country Club.

The gala, the organization’s largest annual fundraiser, will feature the internationally acclaimed Candlelight Concert, with a string quartet performing pop classics reimagined in a classical style.

Mary Margiotta and Vasu Krishnamurthy, along with Tracey and Seth Kupferberg, are serving as event co-chairs. Andrea and Michael Leeds are honorary co-chairs, while Lauren and Jonathan Schiff will serve as journal co-chairs. Stacey Sager, a reporter for WABC-TV’s Eyewitness News, will emcee the evening.

“The Guidance Center offers vital services that benefit so many local families in need,” said Margiotta. “With rates of suicide and mental health challenges in young people skyrocketing, we are proud that Tommy Shevlin is lending his support and leadership to shine a light on these issues. We are honored to celebrate his dedication to our mission at this year’s Bright Futures Gala.”

“As a longtime board member, I’ve witnessed firsthand how the Guidance Center transforms lives by providing hope, healing, and vital mental health care for children and families,” said Kupferberg. “The Bright Futures Gala is not just a celebration — it’s a powerful way forour community to come together to ensure that every child has access to the support they need to thrive.”

Executive Director Kathy Rivera said proceeds from the event will ensure the Guidance Center can continue offering mental health services to children and families regardless of their ability to pay.

The evening will include dinner, live music on a candlelit stage with more than 2,000 candles, and auction and raffle prizes.

For sponsorships, underwriting opportunities or ticket information, visit www.northshorechildguidance.org/gala2025, call (516) 626-1971 ext. 378, or email mlalonde@northshorechildguidance.org.