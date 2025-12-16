School board weighs Floral Park apartment proposal

The Floral Park Bellerose Board of Education moved to issue an official statement to the village board questioning the Stella-Cerrone apartment complex at its meeting on Dec. 11.

Board President Jaclyn O’Donohue proposed a motion for the board to offer a statement opposing the development to the village trustees. Her statement addressed the public opinions shared at Floral Park’s early December Board of Trustees meeting.

Instead, the board decided to issue a statement questioning the size and effect of the development on the district.

The complex, proposed for the entire stretch between South Tyson Avenue and Van Siclen Avenue on Jericho Turnpike, will have over 150 units if approved.

“I would like to ask the board to make a statement in opposition to Stella’s development,” said O’Donohue. “The [Stella-Cerrone] attorney mentioned their studies indicated enrollment is down

“Other statistics indicate we could be receiving upwards of 30 children,” she continued. “I have concerns that our district will not be able to endure an influx of this many children.” The board president did not provide sources for these statistics.

The apartment applicant’s data, publicly available on the village website, estimates that up to 24 new students will be accommodated in the proposed units.

She raised safety concerns regarding demolition and construction, as well as the vetting of any workers who may work near the John Lewis Childs School. She also recounted residents’ traffic concerns, which were echoed in statements from board Vice President Michele Vincent.

Trustee Rose Peltonen offered a different view.

“As a school board, we have to look at the effect that it has on the schools. I am concerned about the population of the schools,” she said.

Trustee Laura Trentacoste suggested an alternative approach to O’Donohue’s proposed statement. She said that student safety is the board’s first priority.

“Instead of outright opposition,” she said, “putting our questions forth and partnering is what I would like to do.”

Multiple members of the board were concerned about the scale of the building and questioned whether it would set a precedent.

Peltonen reiterated that the school board should remain focused on the education aspect, saying that the school board’s view is distinct from each member’s personal view. “I will agree to the statement as long as it’s from how it impacts the schools,” she said.

The final statement, which was agreed to by the board, will focus on the impact the development will have on the school district.

Parents offered comments, asking the board and district administration to improve lockdown drill procedures.

“In November 2022, a lockdown drill was so mishandled that my child was locked in the gymnasium for 20 minutes, believing she was going to die,” said Virginia Baldwin, adding that the child was eight years old at the time.

She voiced frustration with the district’s response and shared a second example of miscommunication.

“This is not a procedural error. This is a systematic failure with real emotional consequences for real children,” she said.

“Before a drill is conducted in a building, the team will meet that morning and the day before to make sure the procedures are in place for the actual drill,” said Superintendent Anthony Lubrano.

He said a technological error was to blame for the miscommunication described by the parent, and school personnel will be on standby in case of further technical errors going forward.

The board also approved meeting minutes, schedules, and the health and cafeteria reports. District administration offered an academic performance review, stating that the district performed strongly in all state-tested areas.