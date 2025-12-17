Board adopts local laws, welcomes neighboring village officials

The Floral Park Board of Trustees voted unanimously to adopt laws. related to false fire alarms and licensing for valet parking. at its Tuesday, Dec. 16 regular meeting.

One law authorizes the board to assess a fee for false fire alarms, and a second allows the board to require licenses for valet parking and regulations for operations.

Trustees also resolved that the proposed laws are Type II actions, meaning that they do not significantly impact the environment.

Mayor Christopher Devane and trustees from New Hyde Park addressed the board, thanking the Village of Floral Park for assisting New Hyde Park’s Department of Public Works. While New Hyde Park’s DPW updated its facilities, such as refuse disposal sites and a salt shed, it used Floral Park facilities.

“We have now finished a refurbishing of our DPW… but it’s taken 18 months to do that,” said Devane. “We could not have done it without the assistance, support, collaboration, cooperation and goodwill from the Village of Floral Park.”

He also specifically thanked Kevin Ginnane, Floral Park’s superintendent of public works. New Hyde Park officials gave gifts of thanks to Floral Park trustees.

The Floral Park board offered updates to residents from village departments.

Trustee Jennifer Stewart said that village officials met with LIRR representatives to discuss the reconstruction of stations in Floral Park and Bellerose.

“The MTA expects to release the request for proposals this month and award the contract in early 2026, with an estimated time of construction of approximately three years,” she said.

Trustee Michael Longobardi updated residents on the status of the Building Department. He stated that zoning items such as building height and parking spaces for the Stella-Cerrone apartment development will be decided in later meetings of the Board of Zoning Appeals.

“Public comments for this hearing for the underground parking are open, and will be accepted until Jan. 5, 2026, at bza@fpvillage.org,” he said.

The board also approved a payment of $15,750 to JenEl construction for sidewalk repairs on Vanderwater Avenue, and an agreement with the Town of Hempstead and St. Hedwig’s Church for senior citizen programs, for which the village will pay $5,890.

The board also resolved to approve personnel issues, contracts for road work and tree planting, a refund for a LIRR parking pass, and the use of public facilities.