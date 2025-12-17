Glen Cove City School District introduces new director of special education

The Glen Cove City School District is proud to announce the appointment of Cortney Farrell as Director of Special Education, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

Farrell has served the district as Assistant Director of Special Education since September 2023 and brings a deep understanding of Glen Cove’s students, families, and programs to her new leadership role.

Farrell’s commitment to supporting students with disabilities has been evident throughout her tenure in the district. Prior to serving as assistant director, she worked as a school psychologist at Finley Middle School, where she provided counseling, conducted assessments, developed behavior plans, supported crisis intervention efforts, and partnered closely with families across the district.

Farrell earned a master’s degree in educational leadership and a master’s degree in school psychology, with a focus on multicultural issues, from Queens College.

She also holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Temple University. A respected leader in her field, she has served as an adjunct professor at Queens College since 2017, where she prepares and mentors psychologists in training, further strengthening her expertise in educational leadership and student support.

Having served the Glen Cove City School District for eighteen years, Farrell has developed strong relationships throughout the school community. Her collaborative approach and deep knowledge of student needs have contributed significantly to her growth as an educational leader. She remains deeply committed to fostering student success through teamwork, shared responsibility, and purposeful collaboration.

“We are proud to appoint Farrell as our new Director of Special Education,” said Superintendent of Schools Alexa Doeschner. “Having served as our assistant director and as a longstanding school psychologist in the district, she has already demonstrated strong leadership and an unwavering commitment to our students. We are confident that her transition into this role will continue building on the strong foundation she has helped establish for our students and families.”