Developer seeks financial assistance for Mineola apartments

J. Cav Scott Posted on
IDA Executive Sheldon Shrenkel at Monday's tax exemption hearing.
J. Cav Scott

The Nassau County Industrial Development Agency held a hearing on Monday, Dec. 15, to consider whether developers will receive financial assistance in the form of tax exemptions for a proposed 18-unit apartment building at 157-161 Jericho Turnpike in Mineola.

The proposal, filed by Mineola Compass LLC, calls for two workforce housing units, meaning residents will need to make a specified percentage of the area’s median income. 

The applicant has applied for tax exemptions from real property taxes, sales/use taxes, and mortgage recording tax. Exemptions for mortgage recording tax are not to exceed $52,000, and those for sales/use tax are not to exceed $269,100, according to the county IDA.

Mineola Compass LLC also applied for a 15-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement. 

“Any written comments may be sent to the Nassau County  Industrial Development Agency,” said IDA CEO/Executive Director Sheldon Shrenkel, “or via email at info@nassauida.org.” 

No members of the public attended the meeting to provide comment. The IDA will come to a decision regarding financial assistance in the coming weeks.

