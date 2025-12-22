Volunteers come together in Jericho to deliver hundreds of holiday meals, care boxes

The LoFaso Family, The Bristal Assisted Living, and Family & Children’s Association came together for their annual drive to assemble and deliver 200 holiday meals and 200 care boxes filled with essentials, comfort items and small surprises for seniors.

“I love people and I love surprises. You’re Santa Claus!” Elvera Bethel of Hempstead, who received one of the deliveries on Sunday, said.

Over 50 volunteers gathered to prepare everything on Saturday, Dec. 20, before delivering the meals and boxes on Sunday, Dec. 21, at The Bristal at Jericho, located at 310 Jericho Turnpike.

The LoFaso Family founded the “Operation Senior Special Delivery” initiative in December 2023 when Tom and Susanne LoFaso of Farmingdale, along with their family, personally delivered meals to 25 seniors in partnership with the Family & Children’s Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting seniors, children, and families through a wide range of health, educational, and social services.

Tom LoFaso said his family was privileged enough to be able to provide for those in need.

“Because there are people out there that need assistance and we can do it. We can organize it, we can raise the money, we can fundraise and put it all together and make it happen,” he said.

The Bristal became associated with the drive in 2024, allowing it to grow the support for the community.

The Bristal planned the holiday meals, cooking all of the dishes at its Jericho location.

Paul Senken, the head chef at Bristal Culinary Services, said that the initiative is a great way to provide a “feel-good moment” to people.

“This time of year, it just has an extra special feel to it,” he said.

Paige O’Brien, Family & Children’s Association’s chief development officer, said the meals go to those in need during the holiday season.

“This meal is now providing something for a homebound senior that might not have family around or have anything to open on their holiday morning,” she said.

O’Brien said the eventual goal for the event is to deliver to 600 homebound seniors across Nassau County.

“We’re fortunate to have partners and volunteers to make it grow exponentially every year,” she said.