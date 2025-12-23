Editorial: In a season of light, remember how much we share

The holiday season arrives each year with a familiar mix of sights and sounds — candles in windows, homes warmed by laughter, tables set a little fuller than usual. Whether one celebrates Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Diwali, or some other occasion, his time of year carries a universal undertone: reflection, connection, and hope.

It is easy, especially in today’s climate, to focus on what divides us. Headlines often highlight conflict, politics sharpen differences, and social media rewards outrage over understanding. Yet the holidays quietly remind us of a deeper truth — that beneath our labels, beliefs, and backgrounds, we are far more alike than different.

Across cultures and traditions, the themes are strikingly similar. We gather with family and friends. We honor elders and cherish children. We give gifts not for their price tags, but for what they represent — care, thoughtfulness, love. We cook familiar foods that carry memory and meaning. We pause, if only briefly, to look beyond ourselves.

These rituals may wear different names, but their purpose is shared. They are expressions of belonging. They are reminders that community matters — not in the abstract, but in the everyday acts of kindness, generosity, and patience we extend to one another.

Tolerance often sounds like a lofty ideal, but in practice, it begins very simply. It begins with listening instead of assuming. We recognize that a neighbor’s traditions, though different from our own, are rooted in the same human desires for dignity, safety, and joy. It begins when we choose curiosity over fear and empathy over judgment.

The holidays also offer a chance to remember those who feel disconnected — the lonely, the grieving, the struggling. Reaching out does not require grand gestures. A phone call, a shared meal, a moment of genuine attention can restore a sense of togetherness that no policy or platform ever could.

History shows that societies are strongest not when everyone is the same, but when differences coexist within a framework of mutual respect. The beauty of our communities lies in their diversity — the languages spoken, the foods prepared, and the holidays observed — all woven into a shared civic fabric.

When we acknowledge this, celebration becomes inclusive rather than exclusive, and tradition becomes a bridge instead of a boundary.

As the year draws to a close, the holidays invite us to reset our perspective. To remember that most people, regardless of background, want the same things: a safe home, opportunity for their children, respect for their beliefs, and a sense that they belong.

If we carry even a fraction of the season’s spirit into the months ahead — a little more patience, a little more generosity, a little more grace — our communities will be stronger for it.

In the glow of holiday lights and shared traditions, let us remember: togetherness is not something we stumble upon by chance. It is something we choose — again and again.