North Shore schools mark 47th annual toy drive for Cohen Children’s Medical Center

Students and families across the North Shore School District participated in the 47th annual toy drive for Cohen Children’s Medical Center, an effort organized by the North Shore High School Key Club.
The districtwide drive, which collected toys from families in all five North Shore schools, was founded more than four decades ago by former North Shore High School math teacher Bob Gerver.
“When he retired, he asked the Key Club to take over,” said Julia Salat, a North Shore educator. “Years later, we are still continuing Bob’s great event and putting smiles on children’s faces at the hospital during the holidays.”
Members of the high school Key Club organized and packed the donated toys ahead of time for delivery to the hospital before Christmas.
Organizers thanked the community for its continued support, noting the annual drive has become a lasting tradition of service throughout the district.