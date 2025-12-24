Quantcast
Roslyn
Community Events

North Shore schools mark 47th annual toy drive for Cohen Children’s Medical Center

North Shore High School Key Club members delivered toys to Cohen Children's Medical Center.
Photo provided by North Shore School District

Students and families across the North Shore School District participated in the 47th annual toy drive for Cohen Children’s Medical Center, an effort organized by the North Shore High School Key Club.

The districtwide drive, which collected toys from families in all five North Shore schools, was founded more than four decades ago by former North Shore High School math teacher Bob Gerver.

North Shore High School Key Club members packed the toys to bring to the hospital.
“When he retired, he asked the Key Club to take over,” said Julia Salat, a North Shore educator. “Years later, we are still continuing Bob’s great event and putting smiles on children’s faces at the hospital during the holidays.”

Members of the high school Key Club organized and packed the donated toys ahead of time for delivery to the hospital before Christmas.

Key club members filled bins with the school's donations.
Organizers thanked the community for its continued support, noting the annual drive has become a lasting tradition of service throughout the district.

Key Club members were in charge of organizing and packing the toys.
