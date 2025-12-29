Former World War II defense inspector dies at 102

Stella Gordon, a former World War II defense worker whose life spanned more than a century and whose warmth and creativity left a lasting mark on her family, died Nov. 22. She was 102.

Gordon was born March 26, 1923, in Brooklyn to Eva and Mike Rawski. She grew up during the Great Depression and came of age during World War II, a period that shaped both her professional path and her personal life.

As a young woman, Gordon worked as a defense inspector during the war, a role few women held at the time. She inspected gyroscopes used in ships and airplanes, ensuring they were properly assembled and met military standards. Family members described the job as demanding and precise, reflecting both her intelligence and her determination.

During her teenage years, Gordon met her future husband, Harry Gordon, at a candy store owned by her mother. The meeting sparked a relationship that would last a lifetime. The couple married in 1944 while Harry Gordon was on leave from military service during World War II.

Their marriage was marked by deep companionship and mutual devotion, family members said. Gordon’s upbeat outlook and optimism balanced her husband’s more cautious nature, and their partnership became the foundation of a close-knit household.

After the war, Gordon focused on raising her family. She was the mother of three children and took pride in creating a warm, welcoming home. She was predeceased by her husband, Harry Gordon, and her son, Steven, as well as her parents.

She is survived by her daughters, Phyllis and Barbara, and her grandchildren, Paul and Alexandre.

Throughout her life, Gordon was known for her creativity and skill with her hands.

She was an artist, crafter and accomplished seamstress who embraced do-it-yourself projects and creative pursuits.

Family members said she approached every task with patience and care, whether sewing, crafting or problem-solving around the house.

Gordon was also a gifted cook, remembered especially for her Italian dishes and homemade soups, which became family staples over the years. Gardening was another source of joy, particularly tending to her peonies, which she nurtured with pride and attention.

In her later years, Gordon remained connected to her wartime experiences through her love of classic films, especially those from the World War II era. She was a devoted viewer of Turner Classic Movies and particularly enjoyed “Casablanca,” a film she watched many times, even though her husband famously fell asleep during their original theater screening.

Family members described Gordon as kind, generous and gentle, with an easygoing and hopeful nature that endured throughout her long life. She was known for her calm presence, steady encouragement and genuine interest in others.

Above all, Gordon was remembered as a devoted mother and loving grandmother whose legacy lives on through her family. Those who knew her said she embodied resilience, warmth and quiet strength, and that her memory will continue to be cherished.