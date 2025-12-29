Northwell nurses vote to authorize strike

The New York State Nurses Association has voted to authorize a strike against Northwell Health, it announced Tuesday, Dec. 23.

If a contract is not agreed upon by the end of December 31, approximately 1,000 nurses at the Huntington, Plainview, and Syosset locations of Northwell are prepared to strike.

The association said it is pursuing a contract that guarantees safe staffing policies, improved healthcare benefits, and better recruitment and retention practices to address staffing concerns.

“Instead of working with frontline nurses, Northwell management has demanded givebacks and staffing ratios that would make our Long Island patients less safe,” said Meloi Policastro, a nurse who works in Syosset. “There’s no reason why our care for our patients or the health and safety of nurses should be compromised while Northwell executives continue to pad their wallets. We’re fighting because we need Northwell to prioritize patients.”

If a strike is called by the association’s bargaining committee, they will issue a 10-day notice before ceasing work.

Northwell Health stated it remains invested in its nurses and their important role.

“Our hospitals are engaged in ongoing, constructive negotiations with the New York State Nurses Association and have consistently bargained in good faith,” a Northwell statement said. “Our focus remains on reaching a fair and responsible agreement that supports our nurses and ensures the continuity of high-quality, compassionate care our patients rely on.

20,000 New York City nurses are also prepared to strike if a contract is not agreed to by the new year, according to the association’s website. The NYSNA represents over 42,000 workers across the state, according to its website.

“Going on strike is always a last resort, and NYSNA nurses will continue to do everything within their power to settle fair contracts,” said Nancy Hagans, association president. “NYSNA nurses on Long Island are united in calling on the largest employer in our state to prioritize safe patient care and treat nurses with the respect they deserve, and they aren’t scared.”