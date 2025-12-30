Village Board discusses energy rates, budget decisions

The East Williston Board of Trustees questioned National Grid rate hikes and discussed the village budget at its business meeting on Monday, Dec. 29.

“My residential bill doubled,” said Mayor Bonnie Parente.

Parente asked the trustees if they had noticed similar increases, and added that her private law office bill had increased as well.

Heating bill increases were expected following a National Grid announcement that rates would increase this fall.

East Williston’s trustees said that rates in village buildings are also rising. Village Clerk Joanna Palumbo stated that the firehouse’s previous bill was $381, and this month the amount due is $857.

Trustees discussed a new budget amendment that would allocate money from the village contingency for earlier library repairs, as well as software subscription prices.

“All of these items are coming out of contingency,” said Treasurer Scott Cunningham. He added that after these expenses, the village contingency budget would be about $145k.

He said the software subscription prices will be allocated among department budgets in the future to reflect the actual use of the software, and that future budget drafts will reflect this change.

The board said they would reach out to roofing companies to request estimates for a leak repair in the library building.

Trustees also addressed the removal of large stones in residences alongside Roslyn Road. They indicated that the village will begin ticketing those who don’t comply with letters to move stones away from the road.