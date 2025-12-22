Aaron Choo is the new United Way LI board chair

East Williston resident Aaron Choo was elevated to the position of board chair of United Way, Long Island, at the Thursday, Dec. 11, board meeting. This comes after she has served as a board member of the organization since 2022.
“I’m honored to step into the role of board chair for United Way of Long Island,” said Choo. “The organization has a long legacy of meaningful impact across the region, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to help guide that work.”
United Way is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote public advancement in health, education, and financial stability through scholarships, workforce training, senior care assistance, and other related programs.
Choo, a vice president at National Grid, lives in East Williston and values the tight-knit community identity of the village. He said United Way serves all of Long Island, “Even in well‑resourced villages, there are neighbors who face challenges that aren’t always visible—whether it’s financial strain, home energy burdens, or access to supportive services.”
As board chair, he hopes to continue to advance the work of United Way to respond to Long Island’s needs.
“I also want to expand the organization’s partnerships with businesses, local leaders, and nonprofits so we can leverage more resources and broaden the reach of services,” he said.
“United Way of Long Island is proud to welcome Aaron as our new board chair,” said Theresa A. Regnante, president and CEO of United Way of Long Island. “Through his leadership at National Grid, one of our strongest and longest-standing corporate partners, Aaron has demonstrated a deep commitment to community impact and our mission to advance the common good.”
As he moves forward into the role, Choo said, “United Way’s impact on the region inspires me, and I’m honored to contribute in a way that aligns with my professional mission and personal values.”