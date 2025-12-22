Aaron Choo is the new United Way LI board chair

East Williston resident Aaron Choo was elevated to the position of board chair of United Way, Long Island, at the Thursday, Dec. 11, board meeting. This comes after she has served as a board member of the organization since 2022.

“I’m honored to step into the role of board chair for United Way of Long Island,” said Choo. “The organization has a long legacy of meaningful impact across the region, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to help guide that work.”