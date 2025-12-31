Gov. Hochul gives clemency to 13, including a Massapequa resident and a person convicted of robbery in Oceanside

To close out 2025, Gov. Kathy Hochul ​​granted clemency to 13 people across the state, including a Massapequa native and a Queens native who was convicted of attempted robbery in Oceanside.

Denise De Simone Fierro, a 60-year-old from Massapequa, was convicted of two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in 1987.

Peter Asan, a 60-year-old from Queens, was convicted of first-degree attempted robbery in 1989 in Oceanside.

Fierro and Asan were part of a group of 11 to be pardoned. Two others also had their sentences commuted.

People who received clemency on Tuesday, Dec. 30, lived crime-free lives for a significant period of time and have demonstrated positive contributions to their communities, according to the governor’s office.

The pardon recipients were being negatively impacted by their criminal convictions despite having served their sentences many years ago, Hochul’s office said.

Hochul said that the 13 people’s cases were reviewed by a panel of independent experts and that they have demonstrated remorse, rehabilitation and improvement in themselves and their communities.

“Since taking office, my administration has made significant changes to New York’s clemency program to make the process more effective, fair, and transparent, and I remain committed to working with law enforcement, victims’ rights groups, prosecutors and reform advocates to ensure a fair and responsible clemency process for all individuals seeking relief in New York,” Hochul said in a statement.

Since taking office in 2021, Hochul has granted clemency to 120 people, according to the governor’s office.