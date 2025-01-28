Jan. 6 pardons potentially include 11 Long Islanders

Photo of Eric Gerwatowski, of New Hyde Park, at Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021. Gerwatowski was potentially one of the Long Islanders pardoned by President Donald Trump

One of President Donald Trump’s first actions in office last week was the pardoning of about 1,500 individuals charged with crimes associated with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Among those pardons were likely at least 11 Long Islanders.

“This is a big one,” Trump said when he signed the 1,500-person pardon Jan. 20. “We hope they come out tonight.”

The pardon came four years after the attack, which some have referred to as an insurrection and the last time the presidential seat was transferred to a new president, Joseph Biden, who defeated Trump. The attack was an attempt by Trump supporters to prevent the certification of Biden’s 2020 victory.

Four people died in the crowd during the attack on the Capitol, and five police officers died afterward – both from injuries and by suicide.

The pardon was two-fold, first commuting the sentences of individuals associated with the Proud Boy and Oath Keepers, two far-right groups prominent in the attack. These 14 individuals were pardoned for convictions including seditious conspiracy, some serving more than 20-year-long sentences.

The second part of the pardon was the “full, complete and unconditional” pardon of all other individuals convicted of crimes associated with the attack.

While the clemency order was granted to pardon about 1,500 individuals charged with crimes associated with the attack, Schneps Media Long Island was unable to confirm that all were granted the pardon.

This pardon potentially included 11 Long Islanders charged, many of whom were convicted and sentenced.

New Hyde Park’s Eric Gerwatowski, a graduate of Herricks Public Schools, was arrested in November 2022. He pleaded guilty to interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.

Prosecutors said he had opened a door to the Capitol building that allowed a surge of individuals to enter further into the building.

Gerwatowski was sentenced to 24 months of probation, 30 days of home detention, $2,000 restitution and 60 hours of community service.

East Williston’s John O’Kelly, an attorney and former school board member, was charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.

O’Kelly’s case was dismissed on Jan. 24.

Massapequa husband and wife Kevin and Carol Moore were arrested last May. They were charged with midemeanor trespassing and disorderly conduct, and were released after their arraignment.

Kevin Moore worked as a structure maintainer for the MTA for more than 25 years. The MTA previously confirmed that he had an approved absence from work on Jan. 6, 2021.

Images were presented in court showing the couple at the Capitol on Jan. 6, waving pro-Trump flags both inside and outside the Capitol building. Court documents said Kevin Moore was seen yelling at a police officer, but there are no reports of him either attacking anyone or destroying property.

Greg Rubenacker, of Farmingdale, was arrested in November 2021. Photos in court showed him smoking marijuana in the Capitol building.

Rubenacker pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 41 months in prison, three years of supervised release and a $2,000 restitution to pay.

Freeport’s Thomas Fee was the first Long Islander arrested in connection with the attack two weeks after the event. He was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Fee pleaded guilty to the charges and was handed two years of probation, a $500 fine and another $500 restitution to pay.

Christopher Oritz, of Huntington, was charged in January 2021 with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful permission, engaging in disorderly conduct with intent to impede, disrupt or disturb a session of Congress, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.

Ortiz entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to 12 months probation.

Justin McAuliffe, of Bellmore, was arrested in January 2021 on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful permission and engaging in disorderly conduct with intent to impede or disrupt government business or official functions.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 36 months of probation.

McAuliffe was seen in a photograph sitting in the office of a Congress member on the day of the attack, according to court documents.

Greenport native Christopher John Worrell was living in Naples, Fla., at the time of the attack and was arrested in March 2021. He was convicted of assault, obstruction and civil disorder after authorities said he sprayed pepper spray at a police officer.

Worell disappeared before his sentencing in August 2023 but was apprehended last year and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Frank Rocco Giustino, a message therapist from Long Island, was arrested in January 2022 and pleaded guilty to charges of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 90 days in prison and served a $500 fine.

Bayport’s Peter Moloney, owner of Moloney Funeral Home in Lake Ronkonkoma, was arrested June 2023 for using wasp killer spray on Capitol police officers, according to prosecutors. He was also accused of joining a mob that was striking individuals they believed to be members of the press.

Moloney was not convicted or sentenced and it is unknown the status of his case.