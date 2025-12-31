Kayla Donnenfeld Column: Long Island Giving Help Together: North Shore Animal League

L.I.G.H.T. FOR CHARITY™ (‘Long Island Giving Help Together For Charity’) is my column where I shine a light on a different Long Island-based charity each month. For this column, I focus on the North Shore Animal League. North Shore Animal League is a not-for-profit organization that provides homeless dogs, cats, puppies and kittens with the medical attention and loving care it takes to find them responsible adoptive homes.

Since 1991, North Shore Animal League has provided shelter, medical care, and adoption services to animals with nowhere else to turn. Over the years, the organization has saved nearly 160,000 animals. Its mission is to rescue, nurture, adopt, and educate. The North Shore Animal League works more generally toward a world where animals are safe, cared for, and placed in responsible, loving homes.

North Shore Animal League rescues animals through mobile units, rescue teams, and partnerships with overcrowded shelters and emergency response organizations. Once rescued, animals receive comprehensive care, including vaccines, spay and neuter surgeries, medical treatment, rehabilitation, and compassionate support at its pet health centers and recovery facilities. North Shore Animal League is also a national leader in thoughtful, responsible adoption practices, ensuring that each placement is a lasting match.

There are many ways for you to support the organization. You can sponsor a pet, start a fundraiser, make a donation, or volunteer through one of several programs. North Shore Animal League’s ‘VolunTEEN’ Program enables 16- and 17-year-olds to assist the adoption center by cleaning cages, feeding and watering the animals, providing enrichment, and spending time socializing with them. Volunteers must apply online and commit to 2–4 hours of help per week.

North Shore Animal League’s ‘Adventure Club’ is another unique volunteer opportunity. Through this initiative, specially trained volunteers take adoptable dogs on outings that expose them to new environments and social situations, helping to build their confidence and improve their chances of being noticed by a potential adopter.

North Shore Animal League also relies on foster caregivers, especially for animals that need personalized attention or those who have been in the shelter for an extended time. Foster families provide daily care, structure, enrichment, and love as if the pet were their own. Individuals age 21 or older who live within the NYC metro area (with the ability to travel to Port Washington as needed) can apply through North Shore Animal League’s website.

The ‘Sponsor a Pet’ program allows supporters to choose a specific special-needs dog or cat to help. Sponsorships fund medical care, surgeries, and ongoing support for the animal while it remains at the no-kill facility. Monthly sponsors receive a personalized certificate, a color photo of their chosen pet, a thank-you letter, and quarterly updates on the special-needs animals in North Shore Animal League’s care.

One of the organization’s best-known initiatives is its ‘Adopt a Pet’ program. Bringing home a rescued dog or cat is one of the most rewarding ways to support North Shore Animal League’s mission. Available pets can be viewed online at https://www.animalleague.org/, or in person at the adoption center located at 25 Davis Avenue, Port Washington, open Wednesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Pre-approval is recommended, as only five adoption applications are accepted per day. Once submitted, an adoption counselor will follow up to continue the process.

If you’d like to support North Shore Animal League, learn more, or donate directly to the North Shore Animal League, you can do so through its website, https://www.animalleague.org/.

Kayla Donnenfeld is a senior at Roslyn High School