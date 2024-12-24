Long Islanders voted this nonprofit for kids the best charity on the island.

The best way to celebrate the Christmas spirit is by giving to those who need it. So what’s the best charity on Long Island to donate to this holiday season?

Angela’s House has been voted the best mall on Long Island in the 2024 Bethpage Best of Long Island contest!

Angela’s House is a non-profit organization that has been assisting families caring for children with special health care needs that are medically fragile, chronically ill or living with a life-threatening illness for over 30 years. Since Angela House’s inception in 1992, they have helped over 15,000 families on Long Island ensure that their children have the best quality of life possible.

Fundraised money supports their Everyday Wishes program, which allows them to purchase medical supplies and therapeutic equipment, and provide respite and other resources that cannot be funded by other means. Visit their social enterprise, the Angela’s House Home Store at 2052 Route 112, Medford, and shop for a cause!

Contact Angela’s House to learn more about their little heroes and get involved by mailing them at PO Box 5052, Hauppauge, calling them at (631) 513-1827, or visiting angelashouse.org.

