Farmingdale
Holiday

Farmingdale Village welcomes new year with holiday celebration

Farmingdale Village held its annual New Year’s Eve celebration, saying goodbye to 2025.
Photo provided by Marketing Masters NY

The Farmingdale Village Green became the site for over 1,000 people to say goodbye to 2025 and hello to 2026.

The village hosted its annual family-friendly ball-drop event, featuring a variety of holiday-time food and drinks, a fire pit, complimentary noise makers, live music and more. The free event featured a ball lighting, as well as an early ball-drop at 8 p.m.

Farmingdale is one of several Long Island villages to host community New Year’s Eve extravaganzas. Patchogue, Lindenhurst and Huntington also had celebrations to wrap up 2025.

Farmingdale Village Board Member Craig Rosasco, Deputy Mayor Bill Russell, Mayor Ralph Ekstrand and Board Member Walter Priestley (L. to R.) at the holiday celebration. Photo provided by Marketing Masters NY
Over 1,000 people were in attendance at the Village Green.
Live music was performed by The Electric Dudes.
Live music was performed by The Electric Dudes. Photo provided by Marketing Masters NY

