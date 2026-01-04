Farmingdale Village welcomes new year with holiday celebration

Farmingdale Village held its annual New Year’s Eve celebration, saying goodbye to 2025.

The Farmingdale Village Green became the site for over 1,000 people to say goodbye to 2025 and hello to 2026.

The village hosted its annual family-friendly ball-drop event, featuring a variety of holiday-time food and drinks, a fire pit, complimentary noise makers, live music and more. The free event featured a ball lighting, as well as an early ball-drop at 8 p.m.