New Hyde Park
Health

Parker Institute hosts annual New Year’s Eve party

By Posted on
The ball was lowered as patients counted in the New Year at the Sea of Lights party.
J. Cav Scott

The Parker Jewish Institute rang in the new year with Sea of Lights, a ball drop and celebration in the style of Times Square on Wednesday, Dec 31. 

“Eat your heart out, Times Square,” said Michael Rosenblut, president and CEO of the Parker Jewish Institute. “We do this to promote the families, promote the love that we have for our organization and community.” 

With live music, food, and a giant, light-up ball suspended from a crane, patients and healthcare providers sang and cheered as a countdown was held in the early evening. Area fire departments and Nassau County police officers joined the festivities, letting their sirens sound as community members counted down during the ball drop. 

Patients in rooms above the main entrance could see the festivities from their windows or view them virtually through a live video stream. 

This is the second year of the Sea of Lights celebration, and patients from the institute, who are there for both long-term care and rehabilitation, were able to come and enjoy. 

“We’re honored to be here, to be invited. We look forward to establishing an excellent relationship with Parker Jewish Institute, as well as Long Island Jewish [Medical Center] in general,” said New Hyde Park Mayor Christopher Devane. “I hope for many years to come we’ll be here.”

The non-profit center, which provides healthcare and rehabilitation services to adults, including senior citizens. It traces its history back to 1907, when a room in East Harlem was converted into a shelter for homeless older adults. Over the course of more than a century, it evolved to provide healthcare, eventually moving to its current location in New Hyde Park in 1972. 

“It means so much that they do something so special to celebrate the patients,” said New Hyde Park Trustee Eve Sheikh.

Patients from long-term care and rehab were present to celebrate 2026.
Michael Rosenblut, CEO and President of Parker Institute, Christopher Devane, mayor of New Hyde Park, Jess Dunbar, Director of Marketing and Public Affairs of the Parker Institute, and New Hyde Park Trustee Eve Sheikh, (L. to R.), on New Year's Eve.
A snow machine whirred as the ball was lowered, ushering in 2026 in style.
Patients rang in the New Year with live music, snacks, and sparkling apple cider.
Community members said the Sea of Lights ball drop rivaled Times Square's.
