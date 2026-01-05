Fight for Firefighters build ramp for injured Nassau police officer

A nonprofit founded by New York City firefighters built a wheelchair ramp at a Seaford home to help a Nassau County police detective return home safely after being injured, drawing support from dozens of local students during the holiday season.

The Fight For Firefighters Foundation constructed the ramp after receiving a call from Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, according to John Vaeth, the foundation’s president and founder. Vaeth said the officer needed a medically necessary home modification as he prepared to come back to his Seaford residence.

The organization did not share the condition or name of the injured officer.

Efforts to reach Ryder were unavailing.

About 30 children from the Pequa Ballers, a youth basketball group from Massapequa, volunteered to help with the project.

“It just happened to be that all the kids were off from school,” Vaeth said. “I reached out to people in Massapequa, and we had about 30 kids show up to help build a ramp for a detective. They were happy to help.”

Vaeth, an FDNY firefighter who lives in Massapequa, said bringing young people together to assist injured and retired first responders is a core part of the foundation’s mission.

“We know how tough police officers have it,” he said. “Showing them support through the kids, and showing the kids to give back to the people who have helped them their whole lives means a lot. They loved it. They were still talking about it at basketball practice today.”

The project also carried special meaning for the foundation, which dedicates all of its ramps to firefighters who have died, including FDNY members Steven Pollard and Timothy Klein, as well as Rusty Ross, a supporter of the organization. Pollard and Klein both died in the line of duty.

“That’s why we do it,” Vaeth said. “We want to keep their names alive and do nice things in their names.”

Founded in 2017 by FDNY firefighters from Engine 257, Ladder 170 and Battalion 58 in Canarsie, the Fight For Firefighters Foundation builds wheelchair ramps and makes other practical home alterations for first responders, their families and community members in need. The nonprofit has no formal eligibility criteria.

Vaeth said the foundation completes about one ramp a week across New York state, operating largely out of his home and with the help of volunteers.

“It’s good to give back during the holidays, Vaeth said. “It really was great.”