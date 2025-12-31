Rescued dogs find new homes with veterans, first responders through Paws of War

Just weeks after being rescued from horrific, life-threatening conditions at a Tennessee puppy mill, three puppies and two adult dogs were given a second chance Tuesday, Dec. 30, officially adopted by veterans and first responders at Paws of War headquarters on Long Island.

The dogs — three puppies and two 3-year-old female dogs that had been used for breeding — were carried into a room at the nonprofit’s Nesconset facility and formally handed off to their new families shortly after 11 a.m. The moment marked the end of a rapid transformation that took the animals from neglect and uncertainty to safety, medical care and permanent homes.

Paws of War, which supports veterans, service members and first responders by pairing them with rescue dogs, transported the animals from Tennessee to New York earlier this month. After receiving medical treatment and rehabilitation, the dogs were deemed healthy and ready for adoption at no cost to the families.

“The mission of Paws is to help both ends of the leash, helping rescue and save dogs, but also helping the veterans and first responders,” said Bill Corbett, spokesperson for Paws of War and founder of Corbett Public Relations in Floral Park. “It’s a dual-purpose mission, which was fulfilled, and now starting off a new year with new hope.”

Each family also received more than $300 worth of starter supplies, including crates, collars, leashes and food.

Among those adopting a puppy was David Tierney, a Coast Guard veteran and chief officer with the Patchogue Fire Department, who was matched with a small puppy named Blue.

“I enlisted in the Coast Guard in 1991 and did four years during the time of the Haitian exodus and Operation Desert Storm,” Tierney said. “After that, I still wanted to give back, and the fire department was a natural fit.”

Tierney said the adoption followed a difficult period for his family after losing two longtime dogs just weeks apart.

Tierney and his wife, Penny, both active first responders, were drawn to Paws of War because of its focus on serving the military and emergency response community. He said the puppy they chose bonded immediately with his wife, who has chronic migraines stemming from a prior brain injury.

“Our last dog basically taught herself how to be a therapy dog,” Tierney said. “She always knew when my wife wasn’t feeling well. Finding that kind of connection again means everything.”

He described receiving the puppy as both overwhelming and comforting.

“It was emotional because the dogs we lost were like our children,” Tierney said. “But at the same time, it felt right — like finding a new beginning.”

Other adoptions included NYPD Officer Christopher Prizeman, who attended with his wife and children to adopt a puppy named Tater; retired NYPD officer Christopher Chiofalo and his wife, Mary, who adopted a puppy named Zoe; U.S. Navy veteran Linda Mata, who adopted a 3-year-old dog named Rusty; and Coast Guard Reserve veteran and emergency room nurse Margret Ward, who adopted a 3-year-old dog named Penny.

Paws of War officials said the dogs are expected to play an important role in supporting the emotional well-being of the veterans and first responders who adopted them, some of whom faced significant personal challenges in 2025.

“Just weeks ago, these dogs had an uncertain future,” the organization said in a statement. “Today, they are safe, loved and beginning new lives with people who have spent their own lives serving others.”