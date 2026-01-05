Going Places: Where to Go in 2026: Top International Destinations

By Karen Rubin, Travel Features Syndicate, goingplacesfarandnear.com

Where to go in 2026: Experts offer their recommendations for which international destinations should top your list:

ItsEasy: Top 5 International Destinations for ‘Spontaneous’ Traveler

Antoinette Leon, COO & SVP of ItsEasy.com Passport & Visa Services, offered these five destinations for international travel for 2026 -Saudi Arabia, Egypt, India, Vietnam, and Brazil – citing factors such as safety standards, great value, tourism infrastructure, range of experiences, and convenient visa processes that make them prime choices for spontaneous travelers:

Saudi Arabia is rapidly redefining itself as a global travel hotspot with surprising ease for visitors. Thanks to a simplified online e-Visa system, travelers can apply, get approved, and pack their bags in a matter of days. Under Vision 2030, the Kingdom has expanded tourism infrastructure with new hotels, resorts, and entertainment zones that rival more established luxury destinations, but at far greater value. Safety standards and visitor services have risen dramatically, particularly in major tourist corridors like Riyadh, Jeddah, and AlUla. For spontaneous travelers seeking a blend of authenticity, comfort, and discovery, Saudi Arabia is a rising star. Unique things to do: Dive among coral reefs off the Red Sea coast, camp beneath starlit dunes in the Rub’ al Khali (Empty Quarter), and explore AlUla’s ancient rock-carved wonders, often compared to Petra’s lost city. Indulge in a rooftop dinner overlooking Riyadh’s glittering skyline or unwind on untouched islands near Jeddah.

Egypt is a timeless destination that continues to reinvent itself for modern travelers. With the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), the largest archaeological museum on Earth, Cairo has reclaimed its place on the world’s cultural stage. Add to that the convenient e-Visa system, accessible flights, and wallet-friendly hotels, and Egypt becomes a spontaneous traveler’s dream. Strong tourism infrastructure, improved safety, and warm winter weather make it ideal for both quick getaways and immersive adventures. Unique things to do: Start at the awe-inspiring Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, where Tutankhamun’s treasures are finally fully displayed. Cruise the Nile on a boutique dahabiya, drift in a sunrise balloon over Luxor’s Valley of the Kings, and dive into the Red Sea’s coral gardens in Marsa Alam.

A safari into the Tiger Reserve in Kahna, India © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

India welcomes the spur-of-the-moment traveler with open arms, and an efficient e-Tourist Visa system that makes entry quick and digital. The country’s depth of culture, affordability, and range of experiences, from Himalayan peaks to coastal backwaters, means you can craft an unforgettable escape on short notice. Safety and infrastructure continue to improve in major hubs, and the abundance of flights makes internal travel seamless. Unique things to do: Stay in a regal palace-turned-hotel in Rajasthan, glide through Kerala’s backwaters aboard a private houseboat, or explore the lesser-trodden coffee trails of Coorg. For culinary adventurers, join an intimate cooking class in Udaipur or a spice market tour in Delhi.

The spectacular colorful lanterns and boats of Hoi An, Vietnam © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Vietnam Is compact, affordable, and endlessly fascinating and tailor-made for bold travelers. Its fast-track e-Visa system allows easy entry, while low travel costs and strong tourism infrastructure make short-notice trips stress-free. Whether you crave cultural immersion, tropical coastlines, or street food adventures, Vietnam delivers a full journey in a single, well-connected sweep. Unique things to do: Sail Ha Long Bay’s limestone towers by private sampan, explore Hoi An’s lantern-lit alleys, and zip through Hanoi’s old quarters on a vintage motorbike.

Brazil is the heartbeat of South America, a destination that dances to its own rhythm and welcomes travelers at any moment. From the beaches of Rio to the jungles of the Amazon, it offers vast variety within easy reach. For U.S. travelers, Brazil’s reinstated e-Visa system (as of 2025) simplifies entry and makes last-minute trips entirely feasible. With direct flights from several U.S. cities, world-class hospitality, and relatively low off-peak rates, it’s an ideal getaway that feels both exotic and effortless. Unique things to do: Stroll the bohemian streets of Santa Teresa in Rio, cruise through the flooded forests of the Amazon, or explore the colonial charm of Paraty’s cobblestone alleys. Relax on hidden beaches in Bahia or chase waterfalls through the Chapada Diamantina National Park.

ItsEasy.com Passport & Visa Services, founded in 1976, is known for ItsEasy Passport & Photo App, which offers a safe and cost-effective way to renew a passport. For urgent passports needed within 14 days, ItsEasy.com offers rush services.

Explorateur Journeys: Europe’s Top Five Value Destinations

Explorateur Journeys is recommending these five European destinations for offering some of the best value for dollar as well as compelling interest.

Biking in Budapest, Hungary © Eric Leiberman/goingplacesfarandnear.com

HUNGARY: Think hillside castles, café-lined boulevards, thermal baths steaming under neo-baroque domes, ruin bars glowing at night flanked by storybook towns and vast vineyards.

ALBANIA: Once Europe’s mystery, Albania is now the continent’s rising gem. Its riviera rivals Greece for turquoise water and dramatic cliffs but without the crowds or price tag, while its inland mountains beckon for adventure.

Albania’s scenic mountains, enjoyed on a BikeTours.com trip – e-bike recommended © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

SERBIA: Belgrade’s nightlife has earned global fame but Serbia is all about Roman fortresses, wild river canyons, and traditional kafanas serving slow-cooked perfection. Real, affordable and surprisingly cosmopolitan.

MACEDONIA: Still one of Europe’s best kept secrets, Lake Ohrid is a UNESCO treasure that feels untouched. Add in Skopje’s blend of Ottoman bazaars and bold modern architecture, mountain monasteries, and vineyard-dotted valleys, and you’ve got a country rich in story yet light on your wallet.

Lake Ohrid, Macedonia © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

ROMANIA: Dracula legends meet Carpathian peaks and medieval citadels in a country where Gothic castles overlook cobblestoned cities like Brașov and Sibiu. Bucharest hums with café life and Art Deco flair, while Transylvania and Maramureș deliver cinematic landscapes.

Explorateur Journeys, info@explorateurjourneys.com, 973-420-8343, explorateurjourneys.com.

Annual Matador Network Travel Awards Recognize 12 Top Destinations Worldwide

Twelve winners of the 2025 Matador Network Travel Awards were recently announced by the travel publisher. Half of the dozen honorees were nominated and chosen by criteria developed by the in-house team of Matador world-travel experts, and the other six are Matador readers’ choice honorees. In addition to the five traditional awards, this year marks the inclusion of a new category: Best Wildlife Destination.

“It’s up to each and every individual to make the most of every trip no matter where you go, but the award-winning destinations this year certainly set you up for success,” ,says Matador Network CEO Ross Borden.. “Whether you’re a full-time world traveler or just taking one big trip next year, use this list to plan your 2026.”

Matador Network Travel Awards

Readers’ Choice

Estonia has long been overlooked, but better flight connections and visible progress on sustainable tourism have helped make it Matador’s Next Big Destination. Tartu, its second-largest city, was named the European Capital of Culture 2024.

In Oaxaca, Mexico, adventure is everywhere, from mountain biking to surfing © Eric Leiberman/goingplacesfarandnear.com

In Oaxaca, Mexico, adventure is everywhere, from mountain biking the Sierra Norte to surfing the coast.

Over the past few years, the Portuguese island of Madeira has turned itself into an example of what a popular, modern, climate-aware destination can look like.

A thrilling sunrise hot-air balloon ride over Cappadocia, Turkey © Eric Leiberman/goingplacesfarandnear.com

In Türkiye, wellness is baked into daily life, from weekly hammam rituals and thermal baths to long seaside walks and slow breakfasts that stretch into the afternoon.

The inaugural winner of Best Wildlife Destination is Baja California, where desert mountains fall into two very different bodies of water, like a wildlife corridor you can road-trip.

And because you can’t road-trip everywhere, Qatar is the experts’ choice for Best Airline while Emirates took the top spot among the readers.

The historic town of Girokaster. Albania makes two lists: Best Value in Europe and Next Big Destination © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Readers selected Albania as their Next Big Destination for its coastal scenery without sticker shock and mountain landscapes that feel genuinely wild.

Patagonia is a place where you can string together multi-day treks, ice hikes, whale watching and long-distance road trips and barely skim the surface.

Costa Rica, home to last year’s experts’ pick for Wellness, is this year’s readers’ choice pick for Best Sustainable Destination.

Rotorua has some of New Zealand’s most active geothermal fields and geysers, mud pools and hot springs © Sarah Falter/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Rotorua, New Zealand, sits over some of the country’s most active geothermal fields and geysers, mud pools and hot springs shape the streetscape.

Nairobi National Park is less than 30 minutes from downtown Nairobi, meaning you can watch lions, rhinos and giraffes with office towers and high-rises on the horizon.

“When there’s always somewhere new to go, the hardest question travelers face isn’t ‘Where Next?’ It’s ‘Why there?’” says Nickolaus Hines, editorial content director at Matador Network. “Our winners are the places and airlines that have proven, year after year, that they can deliver on the kind of experiences people travel for.”

View the 2025 Matador Network Travel Awards.

Matador Network is a leading travel media brand and the creator of GuideGeek, an award-winning AI travel genius. The GuideGeek AI platform has over 1M consumer users and powers custom conversational AI for dozens of travel brands and destinations. matadornetwork.com, guidegeek.com

Top Reasons to Visit Slovenia in 2026

The fascinating Predjama Castle built into the side of a mountain, visited on a bike tour of Slovenia © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

In 2026, Slovenia invites travelers to explore a year rich in cultural milestones, outdoor adventures, and experiences that redefine slow, meaningful travel. From a centuries-old passion play to world-class architecture, from cycling legends to blooming meadows and new spaces for remote work, this small European country between the Alps and the Adriatic offers endless inspiration. Here are some of the highlights for 2026 not to be missed:

Every six years, the medieval town of Škofja Loka transforms into an open-air stage for the Škofja Loka Passion Play (March 21- April 19, 2026), a UNESCO-inscribed performance that unites more than a thousand locals in a moving display of heritage and devotion.

In Bled, a new architectural and cultural landmark will open in summer 2026: the Muzej Lah, designed by David Chipperfield Architects. Housing the Lah Collection, it bridges Alpine serenity with contemporary art and design.

Named Europe’s Best Cultural Heritage Town 2026, Ptuj – Slovenia’s oldest town – embodies living tradition. Its Roman heritage and vibrant festivals, including Kurentovanje – the largest Shrovetide carnival, recognised by UNESCO for its ritual of chasing away winter – make Ptuj one of the country’s most atmospheric historic towns.

Sports enthusiasts can look forward to the European Road Cycling Championships in Ljubljana (October 3–7, 2026). For a nation home to champions such as Tadej Pogačar and Primož Roglič, it’s both a sporting milestone and an invitation to discover Slovenia’s world-class cycling routes.

Across the country, a wave of new openings – from the Kneipp-inspired NaturHotel Snovik to Slovenia’s first family hotel in Olimje – will further enrich Slovenia’s boutique hospitality scene.

The newest Slovenia Unique Experiences – from mushroom foraging in Bovec to exploring a 19th-century photography studio in Celje – invite visitors to slow down, connect, and participate.

And for those seeking a balance between work and wanderlust, Slovenia now offers a digital nomad visa, making it easier than ever to live and work amid its natural beauty.

Explore the full list of 2026 highlights here.

See also: CAVES, CASTLE AMONG ASTONISHING SIGHTS VISITED ON GUIDED BIKE TOUR OF SLOVENIA

__________________

