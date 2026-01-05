Nassau lawmakers host Kwanzaa celebration at Roosevelt Field

Nassau County Legislator Olena Nicks (D–Uniondale) and the Social Action Ministry of Freeport-based Zion Cathedral partnered with the Nassau County Legislature’s Democratic Minority caucus to host a Kwanzaa celebration at Roosevelt Field Mall on Wednesday, Dec. 31.

The event featured live musical and dance performances, an arts showcase, and the traditional lighting of the kinara as part of a program commemorating and celebrating African-American culture and heritage. See a series of photos from the event as well as a statement from Legislator Nicks: