Democratic candidate reported missing by police

A Democratic candidate for the Nassau County Legislature has been reported as missing by county police.
Petros Krommidas was last seen in Baldwin on the night of Wednesday, April 23, according to police. Police said they were made aware of the situation on Thursday, April 24. He is currently running for Nassau County Legislator for the Fourth District and works as a Democratic Party field organizer.
Police described Krommidas as a 6-foot-2 white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage print sweatshirt and gray sweatpants and is believed to be in the Long Beach area, according to police.
Krommidas posted on April 22 that he spoke at the Nassau County Young Democrats’ monthly meeting alongside Joe Scianablo, who is running for Town of Hempstead supervisor.
Patrick Mullaney, a Republican, currently holds the seat for the Fourth District in the County Legislature.
“We are heartbroken over the disappearance of Petros Krommidas,” Nassau County Democratic Committee Chairman Jay Jacobs said in a statement. “Petros is a bright, driven young man who has been a strong voice for Democratic values. He is well-respected by the community and represents the very best of our next generation of leaders. We are keeping Petros and his family in our prayers and remain hopeful for his safe return.”
“Petros is a dear friend of mine, and I am praying for his safe return,” County Leigslator Olena Nicks said in a post.
“My brother is missing, and we are deeply worried,” Krommidas’s sister, Eleni, posted to her Facebook account. “Please share this post and help us spread the word — any information could make a difference. Thank you for your support during this incredibly difficult time.”
Krommidas is a graduate of Chaminade High School and earned his degree from Columbia University.
Police ask anybody with information to call 516-573-7347 or 911.