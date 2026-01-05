Sea Cliff School celebrates annual winter extravaganza

Sea Cliff School kicked off the holiday season with a musical Winter Extravaganza that brought together students and music educators from across the North Shore School District on Tuesday, Dec. 23.
The event, organized by Sea Cliff Principal Megan McCormack, featured performances by North Shore High School students and teachers representing the holiday jazz band, chamber orchestra, advanced dance ensemble and the Madrigals. Pre-K through fifth-grade students, faculty and staff filled the auditorium to enjoy a program of seasonal favorites and interactive performances.
A highlight of the morning came when the Sea Cliff Singers joined the high school Madrigals on stage for several holiday selections, creating a collaborative moment between the district’s youngest and oldest musicians.
Throughout the program, North Shore High School musicians led a festive sing-along and performed popular holiday songs. Highlights included Sea Cliff students conducting the chamber orchestra, the Madrigals performing selections such as “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and “Hanukkah, Oh Hanukkah,” and the jazz band performing alongside the high school’s advanced dance ensemble.
Additional moments included a Sea Cliff student accompanying teachers Mr. Messemer and Mr. Larsen on bells during a Hawaiian-themed holiday song as well as a joyful, high-energy atmosphere that had audience members singing and dancing along.
High school music teachers Jason Domingo, Brandon Bromsey — who appeared dressed as the Grinch — and David Catalalon helped coordinate the event. Music teachers from North Middle School and Sea Cliff School also made guest appearances.
District officials thanked Principal McCormack, the North Shore High School and Middle School music departments, participating musicians and staff for making the Winter Extravaganza a memorable celebration.
The event showcased the district’s commitment to arts education and provided a meaningful example of how older students can inspire younger learners to explore creativity and pursue their passions.