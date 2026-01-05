Sea Cliff School celebrates annual winter extravaganza

Sea Cliff School kicked off the holiday season with a musical Winter Extravaganza that brought together students and music educators from across the North Shore School District on Tuesday, Dec. 23.

The event, organized by Sea Cliff Principal Megan McCormack, featured performances by North Shore High School students and teachers representing the holiday jazz band, chamber orchestra, advanced dance ensemble and the Madrigals. Pre-K through fifth-grade students, faculty and staff filled the auditorium to enjoy a program of seasonal favorites and interactive performances.