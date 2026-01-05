ID Salon owner forced to sell Woodbury business after medical diagnosis

Woodbury’s ID Salon has changed ownership, as its former owner announced that she was diagnosed with a brain tumor and will need to sell the business to ensure its survival.

Lori Panarello, the former owner of the salon at 7930-A Jericho Turnpike, posted a message on Facebook on Dec. 27, 2025, saying that her health has deteriorated and that she needed to make a change.

“It is with great sadness that I announce I have been diagnosed with a brain tumor, necessitating the sale of the salon to ensure the continued well-being of the dedicated staff you have grown to appreciate,” she wrote. “I wish to express my deepest gratitude for your loyalty over the years, particularly during challenging times.”

Panarello said that she considers the staff as family and will continue to visit ID Salon for haircuts.

Panarello cultivated her love of fashion and architectural design while growing up in New York City, and her passion for transforming hair, creating movement, texture and shape inspired her to share her creative energy as a global platform artist and educator for two international hair brands over two decades, according to the salon’s website.

ID Salon has been operating since 2003.

The salon’s new owners posted on Dec. 28, 2025, that the salon will remain in the same location with the same staff and appointments will continue uninterrupted.

“We are incredibly grateful to our clients for the love and support you’ve shown over the years, and we extend our sincere well wishes to the previous owner during this challenging time,” they said. “As the new owners, we are truly excited to meet each of you and to build on the strong foundation that already exists.”