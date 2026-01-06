Old Westbury Police Department receives $511K enforcement grant

The Old Westbury Police Department has received $511,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration through its High Priority grant program for fiscal year 2025.

The funding will support the department’s ability to address the enforcement of applicable laws related to commercial motor vehicles within Old Westbury, including on portions of the Long Island Expressway, Jericho Turnpike and Glen Cove Road, furthering efforts to reduce crashes and improve commercial motor vehicle safety.

The funding will also support and strengthen the department’s ability to conduct commercial motor vehicle safety, enforcement, and outreach efforts.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, our department’s No. 1 mission is to ensure that every American gets home safely,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “We’re backing aggressive enforcement and empowering states to keep unqualified, unvetted drivers off the road, investing in state-of-the-art technology to make our roads safer, and taking care of veterans interested in a career in trucking.”

FMCSA is awarding $71.6 million in fiscal year 2025 to eligible recipients across the country to:

· Support and evaluate innovative Commercial Motor Vehicle safety programs

· Target unsafe driving of CMVs and passenger vehicles in high-crash corridors

· Enhance the safe movement of hazardous materials

· Improve international transportation safety and compliance

· Demonstrate new technologies that promote CMV safety

· Support PRISM and other registration and compliance programs

· Improve safety data collection and analysis

· Expand public education and awareness of CMV safety

“Traffic safety is a high priority for the Old Westbury Police Department. Removing dangerous commercial vehicles from our roadways is essential for the safety of the motoring public,” said Old Westbury Police Chief Stuart Cameron. “While working in collaboration with the New York State Department of Transportation, members of our department have inspected hundreds of commercial vehicles and issued over 600 summonses during 2025 alone. The funding from this grant will allow our department to further expand our traffic safety efforts and we are very grateful for the ongoing support of the FMCSA.”

This High Priority grant allows the Old Westbury Police Department to be a key partner in FMCSA’s national safety strategy — supporting law enforcement, advancing technology, and helping reduce crashes, injuries, and fatalities involving large trucks and buses.