Port Washington Community Chest gives $4,500 emergency grant to aid families affected by SNAP cuts

In response to the recent cuts to federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, the Port Washington Community Chest has made an emergency $4,500 grant to three local food pantries to help families struggling to put food on the table.

The grant will provide $1,500 each to the Littig House, Our Lady of Fatima, and St. Peter of Alcantara Social Ministry. The funds will allow the pantries to purchase Stop & Shop gift cards for immediate distribution to residents in need.

“This is a difficult time for a lot of people in our town,” said Community Chest Executive Director Robert Keller. “One of the great things about our organization is that we’ve always been here for people in Port Washington when they need help and this is one of those times.”

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is a federal program that provides monthly benefits to low-income individuals and families to help them buy groceries. The program is often a lifeline for households struggling with food insecurity. Reductions to SNAP benefits that took effect on Nov. 1 are expected to leave many Long Island residents with less assistance to meet rising food costs.

The decision came together quickly after a community chest board member saw a call for donations in a community newsletter written by Council Member Mariann Dalimonte.

Recognizing the urgency of the issue, the board held discussions and voted to allocate funds despite a tight budget.

“We don’t have a lot of extra money lying around, but we figured out a way to cobble together $4,500,” Keller said. “These three pantries are angels in our community. They’re on the ground and will get food cards to people as quickly as possible.”

The emergency grant was prompted by the reduction in SNAP benefits that took effect Nov. 1. Local officials and nonprofits have warned that the cuts could hit Long Island families hard, particularly in communities where the cost of living is already high.

To fund the allocation, the community chest pulled from its grant budget, hoping to replenish the money through donations and proceeds from its annual Thanksgiving Day race later this month.

“This was just too important,” Keller said. “We said this is something we’ve got to take care of now, and we’ll worry about the money later.”

The organization is also encouraging residents to contribute. Donations can be made directly to the Community Chest or to any of the three pantries receiving funds. Additionally, nonperishable food items will be collected during the race packet pickup events held in the evenings leading up to the Thanksgiving Day Run.

“If people are able to help and donate to us, we’d be grateful,” Keller said. “But we also encourage donations directly to our food pantries. Every bit makes a difference.”

The Port Washington Community Chest, a nonprofit founded in 1949, supports local agencies and programs that provide essential services to residents in need. The emergency grant, Keller said, is an example of the organization’s longstanding mission in action.

“When our neighbors are hurting, we step up,” he said. “That’s what community means.”