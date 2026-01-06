PSEG Long Island announces Scott Jennings as new president

PSEG has announced Scott Jennings as the new president and chief operating officer for its Long Island subsidiary.
Jennings has held several leadership positions for PSEG Long Island in the past 12 years and was one of the key negotiators in arranging PSEG’s acquisition of operation rights for the Long Island electrical grid in 2014.
David Lyons had acted as interim president since 2022, until PSEG found a permanent replacement in Jennings this year.
Jennings started with the publicly traded energy company in 1998 and went on to become senior vice president of finance, planning, and strategy in 2022.
Rising energy prices is a continuing concern that Jennings will need to confront, with average energy prices increasing by over 10% this past year.
According to New York Independent System Operator, which monitors energy reliability in New York, price increases across the state are driven by higher demand from data centers and electrification and a decrease in supply due to aging infrastructure.
But LIPA’s budget this year is expected to address this and projected to bring down average prices by 3.3% compared to 2025.
PSEG has extended its contract to operate Long Island’s electrical grid for the next five years, so Jennings is expected to be head of PSEG Long Island for the foreseeable future.