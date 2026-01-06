Seaford man arraigned on murder charges after parents’ stabbing

Vito Dambrosio, 30 of Seaford, was arraigned on murder charges after the alleged stabbing of his parents in Bethpage.

A Seaford man was indicted on a first-degree murder charge for stabbing his parents to death in December 2025 at their family-owned deli in Bethpage, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced on Tuesday, Jan. 6.

Vito Dambrosio, 30, was arraigned on two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on Jan. 30, and if convicted, faces up to life in prison without parole, according to the DA.