Seaford man arraigned on murder charges after parents’ stabbing

A Seaford man was indicted on a first-degree murder charge for stabbing his parents to death in December 2025 at their family-owned deli in Bethpage, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced on Tuesday, Jan. 6.
Vito Dambrosio, 30, was arraigned on two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on Jan. 30, and if convicted, faces up to life in prison without parole, according to the DA.
Donnelly said in the indictment on Dec. 4, 2025, inside A&A Italian Deli and Pizza on Hicksville Road in Bethpage, Dambrosio entered the store while customers were inside and allegedly attacked his mother and father, 62-year-old Angela Pulisciano and 70-year-old Antonio Dambrosio, stabbing them each with a 14-inch chef’s knife.
Pulisciano was stabbed in the throat, which severed her trachea and carotid artery. She was found behind the store’s counter and pronounced dead at the scene, Donnelly said.
Antonio Dambrosio was also stabbed in the carotid artery in the kitchen of the deli and was then allegedly dragged into the counter area, where he was found by police. Antonio Dambrosio was transported to Nassau University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the DA said.
The knife was left at the scene on the lower shelf of a prep counter, she said.
After the stabbing, Vito Dambrosio called 911 to report his alleged attack and waited near his car, parked in front of the store, for police to arrive, Donnelly said.
His hands and clothes were covered in his and his parents’ blood when he was taken into custody, the DA said.