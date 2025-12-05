Quantcast
Bethpage
Courts & Crime

Seaford man kills both parents in Bethpage stabbing: Police

A Seaford man stabbed his two parents to death in Bethpage, according to Nassau County Police.
Photo by Casey Fahrer

A son is accused of fatally stabbing his two parents at a local business in Bethpage on Thursday, Dec. 4, according to Nassau County Police.

Vito Dambrosio, 30, of Seaford was charged with first-degree murder, the department said,

Police said officers responded to A & A Italian Deli & Pizza located at 4240 Hicksville Road, and found two victims with stab wounds to their throats, who were later identified as Seaford residents Angela Pulisciano, 62, and Antonio Dambrosio, 70.

Vito Dambrosio, 30 of Seaford, was charged with murder after allegedly stabbing his two parents in Bethpage.
Pulisciano was pronounced dead at the scene, while Antonio Dambrosio was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly afterward, according to George Darienzo, a lieutenant detective with the Nassau County Police Department who spoke during a briefing Friday.

Vito Dambrosio, the couple’s son, was found at the scene, and after a conversation with officers, he was handcuffed, Darianzo said.

“He had blood on his hands and blood on his clothing,” Darianzo said Friday describing the suspect.

Multiple people had visited A & A Italian Deli & Pizza Friday, bringing flowers and messages to the outside of the storefront.

People dropped off flowers in support of the two victims.
People dropped off flowers in support of the two victims. Photo by Casey Fahrer

