Kings Court private road ownership still a mystery

The unknown ownership of a decrepit private road continued to raise questions for the village of Kings Point Board of Trustees at its Tuesday meeting on Jan. 6.

Kings Court, the road in question, has been reduced to broken asphalt and is a safety hazard for residents who are petitioning the village to take ownership of it.

“Who owns it? We don’t know,” Mayor Kouros Torkan said.

After reviewing the deeds of Kings Court residents, the village concluded that none of them owned any section of the street.

In reviewing village documents, the board found that in 1962, residents on Kings Court offered to make it a village street; however, the narrowness of the street violated Kings Point village standards.

The village decided to waive width requirements, but the residents of Kings Court at the time did not move forward with the matter.

Torkan asked Kings Court residents for easements in the event that the village were to take possession of and rebuild the road with the proper width required by village code.

The board then unanimously passed a law to allow the village to plow, salt, or sand private roads if there is over two inches of snow and deems it necessary.

Torkan said the law was drafted to maintain the safety of the village, while the status of private roads is still pending.

The board also heard public comments from a resident who wished to remain anonymous, living near the Wildwood property currently owned by the United Mashadi Jewish Center of America, UMJCA.

The Wildwood property was part of a proposed land swap between Kings Point, UMJCA, and the Great Neck Park District, in which the park district would convert Wildwood into a public park.

The resident objected to the possibility of increased activity on the land near her house and said that the land was not suitable for parkland.

“Literally, you can sink into your knees in mud,” she said.

Torkan countered that much of Kings Point Park, in addition to the Wildwood property, is tidal wetland.

In other news, Torkan noted that there was not one burglary or car theft in the village during 2025.

“We are one of the safest villages in Long Island,” Torkan said. “Our police [do] an absolutely fantastic job.

The board will hold a special meeting at the village hall on Wednesday, Jan. 21 which will address the proposed alienation of Kings Point Park land as well as nine other subjects that have not been released yet.

More details for the meeting will be posted on the village of Kings Point website and Instagram page on Jan. 7.