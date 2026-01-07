North Hempstead Polar Plunge set for February

The Special Olympics New York will hold its annual Freezin’ for a Reason Polar Plunge on Feb. 7 at North Hempstead Beach Park.

Participants can donate to the Special Olympics New York to participate in the plunge, with the proceeds supporting sports training and competitions for New Yorkers with intellectual disabilities.

The event is sponsored by the Town of North Hempstead, North Bay, H2M Architects and Engineers, Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages, and Nestlé Health Science Foundation with their contributions also going to support the organization.

“We don’t charge them for anything,” said Rebecca Hoffman, the director of development for the Special Olympics New York. “So they have the opportunity to train and compete in 22 different Olympic-style sports all at no charge to them or their families.”

So far, $12,679 of its $70,000 goal has been raised.

Erin Lipinsky of Great Neck, who has been involved with Special Olympics New York since 2004, is the top individual contributor, having raised $2,514 so far this year.

Lipinsky has repeatedly broken the fundraising record for New York. Last year, he set a new record of $32,000 and this year he has set a goal of $35,000.

Last year, over 150 people participated. This year, Hoffman said that she expects to see an additional 100 participants taking the plunge.