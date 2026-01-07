U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi confronts Jan. 6 protestors on five-year anniversary of Capitol riot

On the five-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi confronted a group of demonstrators comprised of pardoned Jan. 6, 2021, rioters and their supporters outside the U.S. Capitol, causing an exchange of words and police intervention.

In videos circulated online, Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) was met by a group of protestors on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, some of whom are believed to be pardoned rioters, who called him things like a “fraud” and “traitor.” One protester was heard asking Suozzi, “How do you feel [with] the power of the American people surrounding you?”