21-year-old fatally struck by school bus carrying Hicksville middle schoolers

A bus carrying Hicksville School District children struck and killed a 21-year-old motorcyclist, according to Nassau County Police.

The incident occurred on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 6, when Antonio Bosotina of East Meadow was on a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle heading eastbound on Old Country Road, police said.

Bosotina collided with a 2018 yellow school bus being operated by a 66-year-old man, police said. Bosotina was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Hicksville Superintendent Ted Fulton sent a letter to the community on Tuesday, Jan. 6, saying the 28 middle school students on board at the time of the incident were unharmed and that families of those directly involved were contacted by the district. He also said the death of the motorcyclist was tragic.

“On behalf of the entire school district, I extend our deepest condolences to the individual’s family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” Fulton said. “Events like this deeply affect our entire community.”

Fulton said the district is fully cooperating with authorities and counseling and support resources will be made available for any students or staff who may need them.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.