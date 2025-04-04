One death reported in multi-vehicle crash in Plainview

A multi-vehicle accident in Plainview on Thursday, April 3, has left one driver dead and others injured, police said.

According to police, a 71-year-old man, driving a 2018 Nissan Murano, was traveling westbound on Old Country Road and hit the rear driver side of a 2012 Toyota minivan, being driven by a 44-year-old man.

The Nissan then crossed over into eastbound traffic, colliding with a 2007 Volvo, driven by a 50-year-old woman, and a 2020 Kia, driven by a 35-year-old woman.

The Nissan continued on Old Country Road and struck a 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit, driven by a 49-year-old woman who also had a 24-year-old passenger.

The Volkswagen was then involved in a collision with a 2013 Toyota Camry driven by a 27-year-old woman, which was struck in the rear by a 2021 Subaru driven by a 51-year-old woman.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to a local area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said four others involved in the crash were also transported to hospitals with minor injuries. The investigation into this accident continues.